bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Crystal Palace-Man City FA Cup Final!

Crystal Palace is having a spring to remember, whether or not the Eagles fly high against a titan in Man City. Will the underdogs of CPFC defy the odds once more to lift the hardware on Saturday?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

The English Premier League is having itself a TGIF, partially because no other elite soccer league is having one. Four legacy clubs of the English top level will clash in matches in the early afternoon U.S. time, soaking up another massive TV rating as other federations prepare for Saturday and Sunday. The only problem is that both of the EPL's kickoffs today are forecast to be one-sided.

Aston Villa is a (-275) favorite to defeat visiting Tottenham Hotspur in a league bout set to air on the USA Network at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. That market doesn't sound crazy in the context of 2025, but taken broadly, such fantastic odds to conquer Spurs are a symbol of Villa's phenomenally rapid rise as well as the Lilywhites' problems. Motivation might be a liability for Spurs with 16th place assured.

Chelsea F.C. hosts Manchester United as a similar parlay-line pick to win at 3:15 p.m. EST on NBC Universo. Man United is stuck like Tottenham without prospects for a top-half finish, while the Blues remain in a breathless chase to finish top-four on the table. But we're not sure if the 23-year-old Cole Palmer of Chelsea is rated so highly that he dominates the odds on a United match. Conversely, the Red Devils' own distractions play a role, as MUFC prepares for its continental final with Spurs.

Saturday's main event might not have felt like George Foreman vs Evander Holyfield 10 years ago. The FA Cup of the 2010s was considered a fading competition, known for former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp fielding such weak lineups that the Reds resembled a summer friendly squad at Hard Rock Stadium. But with the 2020s more competitive than ever, teams are trying harder to win any event that they can, and the FA Cup Final is still the championship of England. Thanks to a fine favorite and a Cinderella underdog, this weekend's 2025 FA Cup Final could be a treat to see.

Manchester City and Crystal Palace will meet for the Football Association Cup hardware at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday at Wembley Stadium, aired on ESPN's network in the United States. The bet365 odds favoring City at only (-135) are not what casuals expect to see when City faces Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta's (+235) odds to score aren't typical for an Eagles striker against Man City.

Palace has turned the tables on top-half teams in tournament play, taking advantage of a placid 12th place to focus on another competition while Manchester City fights for every EPL point it can on a weekly basis. Man City does not want to play in the UEFA Europa League, and neither do second-tier continental sides want the Sky Blues in their bracket. City must play Bournemouth in another key league match on Tuesday. The underdog Eagles of CPFC can lay it all on the line right now.

Sunday's EPL schedule is almost the opposite of a "simultaneous," with all but a pair of 10 a.m. EST matches between Brentford-Fulham and Leicester-Ipswich kicking off at disparate hours. Everton hosts last-place Southampton as a (-240) favorite on USA at 7 a.m. EST. Nottingham Forest's quest for continental qualification goes on at West Ham, the kickoff at 9:15 a.m. EST on USA producing tight betting lines. Arsenal, an even-odds wager over Newcastle, airs on USA at 11:30 a.m. EST.

La Liga is hosting a "Simultaneous Sunday" a round earlier than the English Premier League usually goes for simuls, putting all teams on the pitch at 1 p.m. EST this Sunday with May 25th's matches to come a week later. Barcelona, a heavy favorite versus (+650) Espanyol, sealed the deal on a Spanish title beautifully with its 4-3 win over Real Madrid, paced by a superlative Kylian Mbappe hat trick.

Don't get worn out, because Sunday's prime-time MLS action can compete with many of Europe's dates for buzz and intrigue this time. Inter Miami hosts Orlando S.C. on Apple TV at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, with markets for the match fluctuating due to Miami's sketchy form combined with Orlando's stingy defense. Defending league champion LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy will meet up for a genuine SoCal derby on Apple TV at 9 p.m. EST, as the Galaxy hope to snap out of a dreadful downturn.

