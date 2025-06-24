bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Bonuses for Chelsea-Esperance & LAFC-Flamengo

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses with Chelsea and LAFC in action in the Club World Cup this evening at 9:00pm EDT.

Is Inter Miami the only hope for Major League Soccer glory in the Club World Cup? The defending MLS champions of LAFC take the pitch again tonight … with only a moral victory in the offing.

A new bet365 bonus offer is available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for your new account using the bonus code GOALBET Place a deposit of $10 or more for either offer Your "first bet safety net" needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

For those who choose the safety net offer, if your first wager loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you win,you get the profits from the win, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code may be used to gamble on an array of soccer competition in prime-time and in Happy Hour on the west coast, like Chelsea and LAFC's Group Stage finales in the Club World Cup.

Two famous teams are seeking redemption on American pitches this evening, though in very different scenarios. Chelsea Football Club would like to rinse out the bitter taste of an upset Round 2 defeat, and ensure qualification for the Round of 16 by defeating the Beast of Africa, or in layman's terms the underdog Espérance Sportive de Tunis of Group D. Los Angeles is one of the unlucky teams without a point at the 2025 Club World Cup, and will be trying to fix that against Flamengo.

Come on, SoCal … you can make a competition out of this, even if you're "hosting" three time zones away from home grounds. LAFC will take on the current Brazil Serie A front-runners from Flamengo on DAZN at 9 p.m. EST tonight, hoping to spoil one of CONMEBOL's bids on UCF's turf in Orlando. Flamengo is favored at (-138) odds based on its exceptional 5-1 goal differential in a tough group.

Flamengo's leading Round 3 prop bet Pedro Guilherme did not tally in the Rio club's explosive back half against Chelsea last round. But this is a spring in which sportsbooks almost always react to quiet performances by ranking a top team, player, or conference up instead of down in the next contest. Guilherme's (+110) price to score towers above LAFC's Denis Bouanga at (+175).

DAZN's streaming empire is in better shape than UEFA's empire, poised to telecast a Chelsea-Tunis game that could mark another let-down, or maybe Chelsea's best form thus far in what's threatening to turn into a lackluster bid for all Europe. The Blues began by letting LAFC hang around in a Group D debut, then dropped three in the sloppy date with Flamengo. Tonight's 9 p.m. EST fixture in Philly may feature an English Premier League betting favorite that's ready to take out some frustrations.

Chelsea has a shiny (-300) bet365 moneyline to defeat Tunis in 90:00. Cole Palmer can't reclaim Europe's undisputed soccer kingdom with a single strike, but he's got generous (+400) odds to score twice or more for the Blues. Tunis' Brazilian striker Yan Sassi has (+300) odds to score or assist.

The 2025 Gold Cup continues this evening with a terrific rivalry tilt between Panama and Jamaica. Jamaica is riding high in World Cup qualification, but the Reggae Boyz are in peril of missing the Gold Cup's medal round if the sportsbook's (+210) underdog odds on Jamaica are accurate. The Group C capper at Q2 Stadium in Austin is set to air on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

