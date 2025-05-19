bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Soccer Betting Bonuses for Brighton vs Liverpool !

The latest bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers European football speculators $150 in bonuses for picking winners in today's Brighton vs. Liverpool match.

The Seagulls will be heartbroken having watched Man City's loss in the FA Cup Final, resulting in a lack of a chance for the Seagulls to qualify for continental play, could make a difference in the outcome when Liverpool visits Brighton this afternoon. Yet, the betting odds stubbornly refused to move this weekend.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Today's bet365 bonus offer is available to users in the legal sports betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow the steps below to claim your bet365 sign-up offer:

Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net deal, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for your own account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a first deposit of $10 or more for either offer The "first bet safety net" works for a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Once you've picked the safety net offer, if your first gamble loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you win, you get the profits from the winning bet, and keep your deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick from hundreds of betting lines in Liverpool's second-to-last league date of the season. Will the champions play loose with Simultaneous Sunday coming up?

It was the soccer betting "rush" that turned into a wait-and-see. Brighton's brave odds to defeat the visiting Reds of Liverpool this week, nearly matching the Premier League champion's moneyline at (+175), stood to take a dive due to opposing market action after Crystal Palace upset Man City to raise 2025's FA Cup. It was a lethal blow to the Seagulls' quest to qualify beyond UK borders.

Liverpool, of all teams, would inspire more betting action to win following an opponent's let-down. Palace knocked Brighton out of contention for the 2025-26 continental field by taking another Europa League placement, marking the Seagulls as suddenly vulnerable. Speculators aren't taking the hint.

Brighton kicks off against Liverpool at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on USA cable television and NBC Sports online. Technically, the Seagulls faithful have something to cheer for other than a stand-alone victory, since Brighton & Hove Albion can still qualify for the Europa League if Chelsea finishes seventh in the Premier League after winning this year's Europa final. But the footballers know that's a lot of bank-shots to hit, which also involve Brighton landing in eighth place after Simultaneous Sunday.

Liverpool's odds to win today remain just north of the (+150) mark, right where they started when betting began on this week's game odds. Supporters know that the Reds don't have much to play for either at this point, and that Crystal Palace's instant classic of a title win gives Anfield a reason to relish the matchup to follow. It's just uncommon to see the team that's opposing the champs take such a crushing morale blow before a match, and not see the odds turn Liverpool's way.

The Seagulls are getting Lewis Dunk back on the pitch against the Reds, but Brighton is still missing four potential starters. Dunk's happy tale could be preventing the team's odds from getting dunked.

Today's other action includes Spain's fierce race for promotion to La Liga. Mirandés visits tenth-place Córdoba at 2:30 p.m. EST, potentially to pull even with second-place Elche in La Liga 2. Mirandés nearly made an ultimate minnow's journey to the finals of this spring's Copa del Rey, making the "Jabatos" a hot bet to promote in 2025. Sky Sports Mexico has the call from Miranda de Ebro.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.