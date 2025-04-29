bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Arsenal vs PSG - Champions League Semis!

Today's massive match in England is a reminder of how things change in UEFA. Paris Saint-Germain was once an upstart in late spring continental play, but is now a betting favorite to perform in June.

The bet365 bonus code sets you up to speculate on today's great Champions League action. Arsenal hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the afternoon U.S. time, vying to take an aggregate lead to Paris.

The Champions League quarter-finals tend to separate soccer's top continental clubs from domestic tycoons. April's earlier round dispatched underdogs like Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa, who were conquered long before the final 45:00 of two-match ties versus Barcelona and PSG respectively. Real Madrid and Bayern were caught napping in the opening Q-Final legs and couldn't recover, falling respectively to Arsenal and Inter Milan. All that's left are four indomitable teams.

There's a twist, though, to the notion of today's semi-final kickoff as the first bell in a fatal-four-way cage match. Paris Saint-Germain hasn't been a titan of continental football for long; only the short memories of supporters could inspire a belief that Parisians were always bound for this moment. When Paris Saint-Germain finally broke through to the Champions League finals to face Bayern in 2019-20, Parisians were an underdog story. Maybe they still are, but today's odds say otherwise.

Arsenal is a (+115) bet365 favorite to win today's opening leg. That may sound pretty good for The Gunners, since soccer's moneyline markets are divided three ways, giving favorites "plus-odds" at sportsbooks on occasion. But it's only the quarter-final's first bout, and the gambling odds indicate that PSG's probable to survive Emirates Stadium with an aggregate draw. After that, it's on to the climax in Paris. Futures odds are tight, but PSG has a slightly better line to advance to the final.

The Gunners welcome The Parisians at 3 p.m. EST after stumbling in Premier League play over the weekend. Arsenal's rash of EPL draws means that the club can only watch Liverpool soar to the English title, but supporters could be especially irked that Gunners blew two leads in a row against Eagles of Crystal Palace last weekend, squandering more than twice as much possession time as CPFC. It's evidence that Arsenal has turned its full attention to winning a European championship crown.

Paris Saint-Germain has the edge of having cruised to another French title. Ousmane Dembélé and the Ligue 1 champions went on an invincible streak that lasted from December through April 15, in spite of a schedule that included games against Man City and Liverpool. Dembélé's seven goals in Champions League play surpasses Bukayo Saka and all of Arsenal's strikers in the cycle. However, PSG comes in following a pale 1-3 loss to Nice of Ligue 1. Paris looked ahead to today's kickoff too.

Arsenal fans are delighted that Saka tops prop bets to score in this afternoon's match, aired on CBS, TUDN, and Univision. But the player-prop odds for Emirates' opening leg are tightly drawn. Saka, Dembélé of PSG, and Raheem Sterling of Arsenal are among five-plus players with nearly matching odds to score. Nearly 10 footballers have better than (+1000) odds to score the tie's first tally.

League One provides a sideshow when Burton Albion hosts Wigan Athletic at 2:45 p.m. EST on Paramount. Like Man United and Chelsea's senior women's squads playing concurrently with the UCL semis, there's a question as to why League One would schedule a stand-alone match to commence just before the Champions League bout begins, with an English team playing in it. Presumably, the scheduled teams hope viewers will tune into a slightly-earlier start time, and then stay hooked.

Burton is a (+110) pick despite landing well below Wigan on the League One table. The Brewers of Princess Way are desperate to claim points to escape a tight race above the relegation line. Latics are in a "Crystal Palace" zone in 14th position, and don't have as much to gain.

