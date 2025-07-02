bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get a $150 Bonus for the USMNT & USWNT in Prime Time

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses with the both USA national teams in action tonight (07/02).

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers soccer's speculators $150 in sign-up sportsbook bonuses, ahead of this evening's duel contests featuring the United States' men's and women's squads.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Well, now they've done it. United States soccer has turned up with its men's squad in the Gold Cup semi-final round on the evening of a USA vs Canada rivalry game in women's soccer. What's more, El Tricolor is set to cap things off tonight. Scroll for bet365's odds on a banner date in North America.

Claim the bet365 promo offer to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert’s guide to the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The bet365 bonus code offer is available to national team supporters and gambling sharks alike, if you're in the legal U.S. betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow these easy steps to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:

Pick your offer from a $1,000 first bet safety net, or betting $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for your own bet365 account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a first sum of at least $10 for either betting bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first gamble happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your pick wins, you get the bettor's payoff, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick winners with house money in tonight's schedule of Team USA soccer, as well as a nightcap featuring Raúl Jiménez and El Tri against upstart Honduras.

The USMNT has caught a break in the Gold Cup, along with Mexico. Team USA fought through a ragged 2-2 draw and a penalty tiebreaker with Costa Rica to reach tonight's semis, not to face the rival Canadians, but Guatemala instead. Canada took a mid-game red card to go shorthanded on Wednesday, eventually losing to Los Chapines in another Q-Final tiebreaker. The Yanks are dominant (-371) bet365 favorites to defeat Guatemala on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. EST.

USMNT strikers Brian White and Patrick Agyemang are tied with leading (-110) prop betting odds to score tonight, though Agyemang was replaced by White as the tiebreaker versus Costa Rica loomed.

Wouldn't you know, the USWNT does kick off with Canada … in a women's friendly that begins a half hour later. Typical "parlay" odds on the powerful U.S. team to win are less of an issue than the tilt's start time on TNT at 7:30 p.m. EST, the type of scheduling move which Major League Soccer, the Women's Super League, and other upstart brands have tried throughout big events this cycle.

It worked for St. Louis CITY, after all. The MLS club played simultaneously with the Champions League Final, a tacky idea that turned profitable when PSG blew away Inter Milan 5-0, causing soccer fans to channel-surf for a closer ongoing game. But will the reserve-laden men's team succeed with a big blow-out against stingy Guatemala? Balanced USMNT spreads are only (-1) and (-125), which means it's more likely that the U.S. women's friendly will be a lopsided contest.

Mexico also seems like a shoo-in for the Gold Cup finals, with (-425) bet365 odds to beat Honduras in Fox Sports 1's follow-up at 10 p.m. EST. But while Guatemala was beneficiary of Canada's red card in the quarters, Honduras looks like the real Cinderella story of the 2025 Gold Cup after eliminating Panama in dramatic style. Jiménez is a (-105) prop bet to tally at least once for El Tricolor.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.