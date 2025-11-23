bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Sunday Night Football, NBA & MLS

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $150 in bonuses for the Celtics vs Magic at 6 pm ET, the Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC at 7:45 pm ET, and the Rams vs Buccaneers at 8:20 pm ET.

The Celtics and Magic get together for the third time in two weeks. We’ve got an exciting MLS Playoff matchup between the Philadelphia Union and NYCFC. The Bucs and Rams cap off an important Sunday in NFL Week 12.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

We’ll tip things off here in the NBA with the Magic-Celtics game. Orlando just played yesterday, and this team is already thinning out by the day. I’m taking Boston to cover the -4.5 point spread (-110).

Unsurprisingly, Jalen Brown was the Celtics’ leading scorer (27, 32) in the two prior meetings two weeks ago. Brown is averaging 29 PPG this season, so his going over 26.5 points (-110) will happen once again.

Franz Wagner has been the most productive player with Pablo Banchero nursing an injury. In the first meeting with the Celtics, Wagner was the leading scorer, and I believe he can be that guy again by scoring over 24.5 points (-110).

The Philadelphia Union and NYCFC meet in the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Philly is the favorite in this matchup, and they were fantastic this season at home (12-2-4). I’m backing the Union to win outright (-120).

If we’re going the Philly route, we’ll need some goal scorers to go along with it. Let’s take our shots on a couple of guys that have scored in each of the last two matches, Tai Baribo (+130) and Milan Iloski (+200).

Let’s take it to Sunday Night Football for the Bucs-Rams game. Both defenses gets plenty of passes thrown their way (LAR: 36.4 attempts per game, TB: 34), so the WRs are the main appeal here.

Look for Emeka Egbuka to have his longest catch go over 23.5 yards, considering nine different WRs have catches of over 20 yards against the Rams over the last five games. I also believe Tez Johnson will exceed 68.5 receiving yards (-115) with all of the injuries to the Buccaneers' skill player positions.

For the Rams, like Davante Adams to score a touchdown (-155), just as he's done in each of his last four games. In fact, he’s got seven total in that span. Even though he’s an RB, I like Kyren Williams to go over 78.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115), just as five of the last six RB1s to face the Bucs have done.

