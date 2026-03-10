bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Raptors vs Rockets NBA Games

Tonight’s NBA slate features an intriguing East vs West clash, and bet365 promo code GOALBET lets you make the most of the action with $150 in bonus bets. The Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets square off at 8:00 PM EDT, in a matchup that blends youthful energy with veteran grit.

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets, Mar 10, 8:00 PM EDT

The Toronto Raptors travel to face the Houston Rockets in an intriguing interconference matchup between two teams currently in playoff contention. Toronto enters the contest with a 36–27 record, while Houston holds a slightly stronger 39–24 mark, making this an important game for positioning as the regular season moves deeper into March.

The Raptors (+160 ML) have been competitive thanks to the all-around play of Scottie Barnes and the steady scoring of RJ Barrett. Toronto recently picked up momentum with a convincing win over Dallas and has been a solid road team overall this season, although inconsistency on offense has occasionally slowed them down.

Houston, meanwhile, continues to lean on the explosive scoring of Jalen Green and the playmaking presence of Amen Thompson. The Rockets have been strong at the Toyota Center and enter the matchup as -4.5 favorites (-192 ML) after a stretch of solid performances that have kept them near the top of the Western Conference standings.

If Toronto’s versatile lineup can slow Houston’s transition offense, the visitors could keep things close, but the Rockets’ home advantage and scoring firepower give them a slight edge heading into this clash.

