bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA & NFL Thursday Night Football

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $150 in bonuses for the Bucks vs 76ers at 8 pm ET and the Texans vs Bills at 8:15 pm ET.

The 76ers and Bucks matchup will look a little different with all the injuries, but Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Kuzma are ready to step up to the challenge. On Thursday Night Football, the Bills will look to keep their momentum rolling against the Texans.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Get started with the bet365 promo code to claim bonuses.

See our expert’s guide to top US sportsbook promos for more offers

Check out our experts’ picks for the best sports betting apps in 2025

How to Claim the bet365 promo code

New customers located in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA, are eligible to use the bet365 promo code.

Here’s how to claim the offer:

Choose between the offer to bet $5 and get $150 in bonuses, or the $1000 first bet $1000 first bet safety net offer Use the bonus code GOALBET when requested during the registration process Deposit $10+ to be eligible for either offer You must place a $5+ bet to get the offer for $150 in bonuses, while the $1000 first bet safety net offer allows you to wager as much as you’d like Bonuses are available to use for seven (7) days before they expire

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Use the bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonuses when you place a first-time $5 wager.

What can you use your bet365 promo code on today?

The 76ers and Bucks are missing key players (PHI: Joel Embiid, Paul George, MIL: Giannis Antetokounmpo), but we’re still seeing Philly (-1.5) as the slight favorite. I’ll take the 76ers to win outright (-120) at a slightly higher cost.

Tyrese Maxey gets the biggest boost in usage without Embiid or George on the court. Maxey getting a favorite matchup against a Milwaukee team that ranks in the bottom-tenth of the NBA in points and assists allowed, so let’s take him to go over 35.5 points + assists (-115) tonight.

For the Bucks, Ryan Rollins is the guy you want to target for overs tonight. Rollins has scored 20+ points in three of his last four games, and I expect him to do it again in a matchup featuring two teams with the same pace rating (102.8). Let’s take him to go over 22.5 points (-110).

It’s the Bills at Texans kicking off Week 12 here on TNF. Buffalo is a convincing six-point favorite tonight, with the total sitting still all week at 43.5 points. I do like the total going under, as we’re seeing about 65% of the money heading that way.

I like Texans’ RB2, Nick Chubb, going over 20.5 rushing yards (-115). RB1 Woody Marks has seen more work of late, but he hasn’t done much with the opportunities. On the short week, look for Chubb to break past this mark against a Bills’ defense allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (153).

Stick with the Houston side of things; I like WR Nico Collins to go over 74.5 receiving yards (-115), just as he has in each of his last three games. In that span, Collins has at least 10+ targets, seven receptions, and 75 yards. Whoa.

I’m not too big on the Bills in this matchup. I like the RB2 on the other side of the field, Ty Johnson, to go over a simple 8.5 receiving yards (-115). Johnson has gone over this mark in each of his last three games, which included a 52-yard TD catch against the Bucs last week.

More Info on bet365’s promo code offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Registration required. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.