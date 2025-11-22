bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for EPL, College Football & NBA

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $150 in bonuses for Newcastle United vs Manchester City at 12:30 pm ET, Oregon vs USC at 3:30 pm ET, and Magic vs Knicks at 5 pm ET.

Man City looks to make it five straight with a win over Newcastle United. Big Ten newcomers, USC and Oregon, battle it out in a showdown with CFB Playoff implications attached to it. In the NBA, the Knicks look to keep it rolling with another win over the Magic.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Climb aboard with the bet365 promo code to claim exclusive bonuses

Use our expert’s guide to find the top US sportsbook promos for additional offers

Browse the expert’s picks for the best sports betting apps in the U.S.

How to Claim the bet365 promo code

New customers located in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA, are eligible to use the bet365 promo code.

Here’s how to claim the offer:

Choose between the offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonuses, or the $1000 first bet $1000 first bet safety net offer Enter the bonus code GOALBET when requested during the registration process Deposit $10+ to be eligible for either offer You must place a $5+ bet to get the offer for $150 in bonuses, while the $1000 first bet safety net offer allows you to wager as much as you’d like Bonuses are available to use for seven (7) days before they expire

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Use the bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonuses when you place a first-time $5 wager.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Let's kick things off with the Newcastle United versus Manchester City match and the EPL. Man City sits in second place on the EPL table, looking to close the four-point gap that sits between them and Arsenal at the top.

The number here for Manchester City (-106) looks too good to be true, but I will bite the bait and go with the guys on a four-game winning streak. I also like the over on 2.5 goals (-150), considering Manchester City leads the EPL with 23 goals while Newcastle United has scored in every home match this season.

For goal scorers in this matchup, look no further than Erling Haaland (-125), who has three tallies over his last two matches.

In the USC at Oregon game, I love the total going over 59 1/2 points. This game features two of the best quarterbacks in the country: Dante Moore for the Ducks, Jordan Maiava for the Trojans.

Oregon is a huge favorite (-10.5) for their last regular-season home game, meaning we could see quite a few extra pushes down the field and possibly even maximum footing on the gas pedal to try and make this a memorable day for a few of the players.

My favorite prop bet of the week is for Moore and Maiava to both throw for 2+ touchdown passes (+190). Maiava has hit this mark in seven of his 10 games this season, while Moore has done it six times in 10 tries.

Point guards have absolutely been torching the Magic this season, so I like Jalen Brunson to go over 27.5 points (-110). Brunson just returned to the Knicks lineup on Wednesday, scoring 28 points after a two-game absence, nursing an ankle injury.

With Pablo Montero still out for the Magic, look for Franz Wagner to pick up the slack and accumulate more than 30.5 points + rebounds (-110) in this matchup. Wagner will have a much easier time getting there with the Knicks' best defender, OG Anunoby, out of the lineup.

More Info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Registration required. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.