bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for College Basketball & NBA

Oh boy, we’ve got a monumental matchup between (3) UConn and (4) Arizona here early in the college hoops season. The Knicks-Mavs matchup has significant injuries on both sides, so who steps up to the challenge?

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

College hoops has a big Wednesday night on deck, but the headline act is (3) Arizona at (4) UConn. As the home team, the Huskies are 4.5-point (-110) favorites, and I’ll be backing them on their home court tonight. Typically, these Top-10 matchups are on a neutral court, but this game being at the Gampel Pavilion certainly helps their cause.

We have to start out prop build with the Huskies’ leading scorer, Tarris Reed Jr. The 6’11” senior center has been dominant this season, averaging 20 PPG and 9.3 RPG. Reed also has at least 2+ blocks in every game.

On the Arizona side, freshman Koa Peat is coming off his worst game of the young season.

The Knicks head to Dallas for a date with the Mavs that will be shown on ESPN at 9:30 pm ET. Both teams come in with some key players limping (NYK: Brunson, Anunoby out, DAL: Davis out), meaning that we’ll have some production left unaccounted for.

Miles McBride has been in the PG role with Brunson out, but he’s been shooting more instead of distributing, only dishing out two or fewer assists in three of his last four games. Dallas has been incredible at defending PG 3-pointers, allowing the third-fewest makes from behind the arc (2.58/game).

With Brunson and Anunoby off the court, Karl-Anthony Towns’ usage increases from 26.6 to 32.0 (highest on NYK). The Mavs haven’t been great against opposing bigs this season, and KAT gets the benefit of no AD in the matchup. Let’s take the over on Towns going over 38.5 points + rebounds (-110); it’s worth noting he’s grabbed 10+ rebounds in every game this season.

