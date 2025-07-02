bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Today's Women's Euros Debut

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in no sweat bets, with the Women's Euros tournament starting today.

Legal soccer bettors take note - and take a browse to bet365. The sports betting site's new bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses for today's debut of the UEFA Women's Euro in Switzerland.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Your bet365 bonus code is available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Use the simple process below to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or just bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Sign up for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit at least $10 for either bet365 offer The "first bet safety net" requires a cash wager of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

For those with the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, then you get the profits from the win, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to bet on today's continental action in Europe, as the distaff teams from Finland, Iceland, Norway, and host Switzerland play on the first day of the 2025 Women's Euro.

Lopsided betting markets have challenged sportsbook clients for weeks on end, especially now that both the NBA and Europe's club soccer leagues are on a break. You are going to see some one-sided sportsbook numbers when there's World Cup qualifiers pitting Jamaica against the British Virgin Islands, or club matches that pair Japan's league with Italy Serie A. Today's action at bet365 sportsbook disrupts the trend, with tightly-wound debut odds on the UEFA Women's Euro.

Iceland (-120) is favored to slip by Finland in today's opening match of the Women's European Championship. The enigmatic kickoff includes "rivals" who have traded results in friendlies after playing their most-recent meaningful match to a 0-0 draw in 2008. Iceland has climbed near the top-10 in the Coca-Cola Women's World Rankings, but Finland has been in superior form in preparatory games. FOX network TV has the debut from Stockhorn Arena at noon EST.

Iceland broke an all-competitions winless skid with a 3-1 win over Serbia last week. Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir, who scored the winning goal just five minutes in, is a (+200) prop bet to score in today's opener. Leicester City forward Jutta Rantala boasts (+300) odds to tally for the Finns.

Switzerland is not favored to win Round 1 as the Women's Euros host. Norway has a slight nod over the Swiss, with (-105) bet365 moneyline odds on the Gresshoppene to disappoint a crowd in Basel. Switzerland's women were a baleful let-down in the UEFA Nations League this year, but the key angle is that Norway racked up a 2-0-0 record against Switzerland in that event's Group Stage.

The EFL's Women's Super League again factors into the prop betting odds on FOX's follow-up at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Elisabeth Terland, an up-and-coming striker with Man United's senior women's team, leads with even odds to tally against Switzerland. Ada Hegerberg makes a more mysterious market at (+115), a Lyon footballer with 49 national-team goals, but none in five apps this year.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

