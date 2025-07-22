bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for the Women’s Euro Semi-Finals

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in safety net bets with the Women's Euros semi-finals on the way this evening.

The bet365 sportsbook bonus code GOALBET bet365 offers UEFA soccer bettors $1000 in bonuses, ahead of today's Women’s Euro semi-finals featuring England versus underdog Italy.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

It wasn't pretty, but England's proud Lionesses survived a tiebreaker to land in today's semi-finals of the 2025 Women's Euro. Will there be a romp over Team Italy, or is England destined for another dogfight to reach the final this weekend? Scroll to find the latest odds from bet365 sportsbook.

The Beautiful Game's speculators in the United States can claim today's bet365 bonus code offer if they currently reside in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Use the steps below to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a new account, and input the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

The sportsbook will match the stake (up to $1,000) of those who pick the safety net offer in bonuses if their first bets are unlucky. Winning newcomers get the win's profits, and keep their original sum.

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick from moneyline, spread, total, and prop bets on the Women's Euro semi-finals, beginning this afternoon when England kicks off against Italy.

England undoubtedly has the better draw of two favorites in the 2025 Women's Euro semi-finals. England's (-210) bet365 odds reflect a history of success against Italy, which merely needed to defeat Norway to reach the semis. The round won't be quite as pleasant for Spain, up against a dogged Team Germany. However, the Lionesses' difficult Q-Final win showed that their bid remains a dark-horse.

Italy meets England at 3 p.m. Eastern Time today on FOX. The Lionesses needed a tiebreaker to get past Sweden in the previous round, following a breathless comeback to draw level 2-2 before winning a dicey penalty round 3-2. Neither side executed three out of each four passes in the sloppy contest.

On the bright side, England is facing a less-physical opponent than Spain's. Germany and France racked up a preposterous, punishing 50 total fouls in their quarter-final match, which the Germans survived in spite of performing shorthanded after Kathrin Hendrich's early red-card booking. Italy is the polar opposite of that kind of style, having committed just two fouls in the win over Norway. If sportsbooks haven't noticed, the users pushing England-Italy's O/U odds up certainly have.

England is a (-410) bet365 pick to advance to this weekend's Women's Euro Final with a win or a tiebreaker. But the Lionesses are only a (+135) wager to keep a clean sheet in what's forecast to become a lively match. Hopefully, no 11-on-10 scenario turns the fracas into a stalling game.

Agnes Beever-Jones is a surprise leader in prop betting with (+138) odds to score against Italy today. England's speculators like the 21-year-old's fresher gait in a tournament that's gotten bogged down by fatigue. Cristiana Girelli leads Italy's bets with (+225) odds to bag her fourth goal of the gala.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

