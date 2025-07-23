bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Red Sox @ Phillies

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $1000 in bonuses as the Boston Red Sox travel to the Philadelphia Phillies for an MLB clash at 7pm ET (07/23).

Unless Miami's miracle uptick continues, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies may be in a two-way duel for the National League East division title.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How are the Metropolitans doing in their interleague series with the L.A. Angels? Read ahead for the odds on today's series-closing game.

Major League Baseball speculators can claim today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently reside in the legal betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code offers a house-money bonus for betting on today’s Major League Baseball schedule, including a midday series closer at Citi Field when the Mets play host to the Angels.

The New York Mets are on the cusp of sweeping the L.A. Angels, but it would be an understatement to say that the first two wins didn't come easy. The Mets took advantage of the Angels' shaky fielding to rally from three runs behind and win the opener on Juan Soto's single in the bottom of the eighth, followed by another comeback win on Tuesday. New York is a (-188) favorite to win again today.

Fox Sports West has the broadcast of the 1:10 p.m. EST series closer from Citi Field. The game's run total line of O/U (8.5) is a compromise that attempts to handicap a curious pitching matchup of L.A. starter Brock Burke against the Mets' starter Sean Manaea, who hasn't had much work this campaign. Manaea is a (-140) pick to outduel Burke in bet365's Five Innings odds.

The Mets-Angels game will be played on a lack of rest, something that is anticipated to benefit New York's deeper lineup. That's not the case for tonight's New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays series closer, which pits two teams who are destined to war for the AL East crown in the season's stretch. MLB Extra Innings airs a 7:07 p.m. EST start from Toronto with a low-balled O/U (8) run total.

A simultaneous twilight game on ESPN's flagship features a key sweep attempt for the Philadelphia Phillies, (-142) bet365 favorites to win their third straight in an interleague meeting with Boston. Philly's much-maligned bullpen held firm as the club won Monday's opener in the 10th inning, but that was not necessary during Cristopher Sanchez's complete game in Tuesday's 4-1 win. The 8-5 Jesús Luzardo starts for tonight's Phillies, who remain just a half-game ahead of the rival Mets.

