bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Man City-Juventus

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers £1000 in bonuses with Man City and Juventus clashing at 3:00pm EDT today in the Club World Cup.

Those who say the Club World Cup's best teams aren't in solid form aren't watching Man City. Will the Sky Blues convert another short moneyline to win in today's round? Scroll for the latest odds.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

This summer's Club World Cup bettors can connect on a brace with today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently live in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the steps below to claim a bet365 promo code offer:

Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Produce a deposit sum of at least $10 for either sports bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

In case you lose your first wager, choosing the safety net offer from bet365 means that the sportsbook matches your stake (up to $1,000) in sports betting bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the bettor's payoff, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code gives you a jump on competition at the sportsbook, making picks to win on today's Group Stage capper in the 2025 Club World Cup, when Man City takes on Juventus.

The 2025 Club World Cup's 3 p.m. EST match between Wydad and Al Ain will occur at the same time as Man City versus Juventus. But there's no denying that the latter match is the main attraction.

Don't look now, but Group G's less-hyped match is the tighter handicap of the CWC afternoon's two betting opportunities, making Wydad versus Al Ain attractive to sportsbook users in spite of there being no chance for either side to advance. Al Ain's striker Kodjo Laba has (+175) odds to score.

Manchester City's (-138) odds to beat Juventus in Group G's marquee capper show how seriously the Sky Blues are taking the Club World Cup. PSG's spread against a Major League Soccer team like Inter Miami would soar above what they presently are at a better time of year for the Parisians, yet Manchester City draws about the same line to beat Juventus as it might in a UEFA round-robin.

Man City and Juve aren't as plagued by transfers and injuries as they'd be following championship domestic years, and as such, both sides are putting as much quality in starting-11s as possible. Man City's elite striker Erling Haaland is a (-120) bet365 prop wager to score in today's contest against Juventus, and help City finish ahead of Serie A in a group from which both clubs will advance.

Manchester's hometown hero Phil Foden inspires (+220) odds to score, as his line improves relative to Haaland's now that City is up against an outstanding back line from Italy. Winning will take a game plan in which fine defenders also contribute to Man City's attack, a clue to Foden's optimistic line.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

