bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Man City vs Al-Hilal

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in no sweat bets with Man City and Al Hilal meeting in the Club World Cup at 9:00pm EDT.

Man City aren’t quite the machine they used to be, but the Sky Blues are still a threat to win gold in the Club World Cup. Al-Hilal comes in full of confidence, with nothing to lose and tons to prove.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Your bet365 bonus offer for the 2025 Club World Cup is available in the legal soccer betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow the steps below to score today's bet365 promo code offer:

Pick between offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a new bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a first amount of at least $10 for either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

Clients who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose their first wager. Should your first bet score with a win, you score the promised winning payoff from the sports betting book, and keep the first deposit in addition.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code distributes house money for bets on today's Club World Cup knock-out round. Can Al-Hilal catch Man City sleeping, or will Pep’s team prove they’re still an international force?

Supporters in the U.S. should hold their noses and cheer for Spain and Germany's teams to advance over the Americas, given how 2025's expanded Club World Cup is still seeking legitimacy in the eyes of Europe's pundits. No such conflicts apply when Manchester City appears in the Round of 16 against Al-Hilal tonight, set to begin in Orlando at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on TBS.

Manchester City's legion of state-side fans wants the Sky Blues to advance and play other legendary shields in the bracket. What's more, they know tonight's (-300) favorites are out for redemption.

It wasn't a perfect spring, but it can be a fine summer. Man City's form in the Group Stage was superior to other elite sides who surpassed the Sky Blues in Europe. Erling Haaland's team leads the CWC with +11 goal differential after three rounds. City has passed PSG in futures betting.

For the underdogs of Al-Hilal, wan (+6600) futures odds show how overmatched Al-Za'eem could be against the Sky Blues in an elimination game. On the flip side, punters may be attracted to the Saudi club's (+2) (-120) spread bet following an impressive Group Stage performance which included a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid. But there could be a wet pitch at Camping World Stadium, which should discourage bets on the slower, thinner squad to upset Manchester City in 90+ minutes.

Haaland's proposition wager to score in the contest is selling at the pricey rate of (-175) at bet365. Al-Hilal's top individual odds go to the Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović with a (+240) underdog's bet to score tonight. Word of a possible move to Everton has Mitrović's name in headlines this week, in addition to his three goals scored for Serbia in only two 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

