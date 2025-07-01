bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Dortmund vs Monterrey in the Club World Cup

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in no sweat bets with Dortmund & Monterrey meeting in the Club World Cup tonight.

Your bet365 bonus code offers a boosted legal stake for placing bets on today's Club World Cup gala, including tonight's knock-out bout between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey of Mexico's Liga.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Claim the bet365 promo offer to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert’s guide to the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Today's bet365 bonus is available to Club World Cup speculators who live in the legal U.S. betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how you can claim your bet365 promo:

Select up to a " target="_self">$1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for an account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net requires a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 wager to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With bet265's safety net offer, if the first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits from the win, and keep the original investment.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

It's no secret how to gain respect at the Club World Cup. With the organizers having placed top European shields in just about every Group Stage foursome, you only need advance to the knockout stage to be considered the class of an elite tournament. That rule doesn't quite apply to tonight's opponents Dortmund and Monterrey, each still looking for more respect after three rounds.

Dortmund has bet365 sportsbook's "default" (-125) nod to knock out Monterrey without a tiebreaker tonight at 9 p.m. EST on DAZN. Mexico's pair of clubs won only once and lost three times in Group Stage, so that bookmakers can't see their way clear to favor Liga over Bundesliga in the odds. However, the moneyline on BVB must be called into question due to its own form so far.

Borussia Dortmund had the easiest Group Stage draw of any European club, yet managed to appear shaky in victory. Germany's long-time bridesmaids gave up three goals in an ugly 4-3 win over the Mamelodi Sundowns in Round 2, then found themselves out-shot in a 0-0 draw with Fluminense. Dortmund's prop betting line to win both halves at least 1-0 is an uninspiring (+400) market.

Monterrey (+375) would consider making the Club World Cup quarters consolation for heartbreaking defeats in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Clausura quarter-finals. The captain and former Real Madrid warhorse Sergio Ramos, who pierced Inter Milan in Round 1, has sportsbook odds of (+550) to tally again tonight, surpassed by teammate Jose Alvarado with a (+300) betting price.

Dortmund's lack of attackers with more than one goal or assist in the tourney makes it hard for prop bettors to settle on a pick. Serhou Guirassy again leads the pack in bets to score at least once with (+100) bet365 odds, but a dark-horse (+130) line belongs to call-up striker Rodney Elongo-Yombo.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.