bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Benfica-Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in bonuses with Benfica and Bayern Munich clashing in the Club World Cup.

South American teams have been the story of the Club World Cup so far. With players and coaches alike watching Round 3's scoreboard, should we anticipate more than a clinical win from Boca Juniors over the underdog Auckland City? Scroll down to see bet365's forecast on the gala.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Soccer fans can claim bet365 bonus code offer if they are residents of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the steps below to score today's bet365 promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for an account using bonus code GOALBET Deposit at least $10 for either bet365 offer The site's first bet safety net offer requires a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

If you use the safety net offer, and your first gamble happens to lose, bet365 will match the lost stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you win, you get the market's payoff, and hold on to your first deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus offer can be used to place house-money wagers on the Club World Cup this afternoon, including a pair of Group Stage matches hosted in Nashville and Charlotte.

South America's clubs get all kinds of credit for taking points in nine straight matches to begin the 2025 Club World Cup. Boca Juniors of Argentina has been as much a part of the surge as any, despite suffering the streak's snapping personally by losing a tough 1-2 outcome against Bayern Munich. The single downside for CONMEBOL has been a tough draw that has regularly paired its teams against strongholds in the Group Stage. That changes today when Boca faces far less resistance in Round 3.

Boca would have been favored over Auckland City in any case. Following the latter team's zero goals and 16 goals-allowed in the Club World Cup's opening rounds, bet365's odds that favor Boca Juniors over Auckland City are off the charts. Boca Juniors is a (-15000) sportsbook bet to beat the CWC's Oceania bid in a Group C finale from Nashville set to air on DAZN at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Boca's individual player-prop odds are similarly spectacular. Edinson Cavani did not open as bet365's assumed leading pick to tally goals against Auckland City; the 38-year-old striker's slowed footspeed and meek total of two goals in this year's domestic league battles make him comparable to a fading Luis Suarez of Inter Miami. But high-rolling bets have put Cavini in front at (-500) odds to score.

How does bet365 handicap Auckland City's chance to bag a goal, any goal, before its Club World Cup appearance is over? Boca Juniors garners (-450) odds to record a clean sheet, while New Zealand's courageous side has just (+300) odds to foil that effort. No Auckland City footballer can be called a front-runner in goal-scoring bets, but former Leça F.C. forward David Yoo is available at (+1400).

To say that today's simultaneous game has tighter lines would be an understatement. Bayern Munich is the bookmaker's (-106) moneyline bet against Benfica (+350), in a tense tilt that could conceivably knock out Benfica prior to the "knockout" round, or relegate Bayern to a second-place finish in the Group Stage. TNT has the action from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte at 3 p.m. EST.

O Glorioso's goal differential towers over that of fellow Round-of-16 hopeful Boca Juniors at +6. Yet, if Boca goes wild scoring against a weak opponent from New Zealand while Bayern Munich beats down Benfica, the qualification picture could take a turn. Benfica does boast bright (-450) odds to advance.

The iconic striker Harry Kane, who set the tone against Boca Juniors with a left-footed strike for a goal in the 19th minute, is a pricey (-138) prop bet to score or assist against Benfica today. Charlotte's forecasted brutal heat at midday has taken a toll on the bout's O/U line before taking a toll on the players, betting balanced at O/U (2.5) in spite of both team's matches being full of goals so far.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

