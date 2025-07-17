bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets for UEFA Women's Euro Q-Finals

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $1000 in bonus bets, with England vs Sweden Women's Euros quarter-final set for 3pm ET today (07/17).

England's rising stock in the 2025 Women's Euro meets a rowdy challenge in today's quarter-finals. How will the Lionesses handle a Sweden national women's team? Read ahead for bet365's odds on the quarter-final round.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be taken advantage of to make instant house-money betting picks on today's England versus Sweden clash in the Women's European Championship quarter-finals.

England's bid in the Women's Euro is starting to mirror Spain's last Women's World Cup effort, which is certainly a good thing. The Lionesses were written off as having too many injuries, omissions, and aging contributors to make a splash in this summer's gala, but they've come through Group Stage looking superior to their Q-Final opponent Sweden, at least according to bet365 sportsbook.

England draws (+106) odds to win beside Sweden's (+245) in today's Women's Euro quarter-final on FOX network television at 3 p.m. EST. The Lionesses are bet365's (-190) pick to advance to the semis. The match's balanced O/U goal total of (3) tallies is higher than we would have anticipated from an England-Sweden pairing, thanks to an explosive 17 combined goals from the sides in two rounds.

England has grown into a (+400) championship futures pick to defend its crown from 2022. Both goal-scorers from that year's final against Germany are suiting up for England today, with Elsa Toone and Chloe Kelly drawing (+300) and (+350) respective player-prop odds to score against Sweden. Alessia Russo tops the Lionesses' individual goal-scoring odds with a (+185) bet365 market.

Stina Blackstenius of Team Sweden has (+240) odds to score at least once in the quarter-finals after netting two goals in the Women's Euro. Her veteran teammate Lina Hurtig has also tallied twice for Tre-Kronor, drawing a comparable (+300) line to pierce Hannah Hampton in Zurich. Sweden remains a long-shot at (+1000) odds to win the title, but the team's games are more entertaining in the 2020s.

