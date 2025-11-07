bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets for Premier League & NFL

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for Manchester City vs Liverpool at 11:30 am ET and the 49ers vs Rams at 4:25 pm ET.

Man City and Liverpool battle it out to see who moves closer to the top of the EPL table. In the NFL, the Rams and 49ers renew their NFC West rivalry in a crucial showdown.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 promo code

bet365 offers a great welcome offer for new customers in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow these steps to use the bet365 promo code:

Pick either the $1000 First Bet Safety Net or bet $5+ for a $200 bonus Use promo code GOALBET at registration Deposit at least $10 Place your first bet to qualify for the chosen offer Bonuses expire if not used after seven (7) days Get started with the bet365 promotional code to receive a $1,000 first bet safety net.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Liverpool has gotten back on good footing with two straight wins, while Manchester City is in top form with no losses in six home games since August. I’m taking the road less traveled on this match and going with the draw (+300).

This game has so much on the line, with both teams vying on the brim of the EPL’s top spot. Liverpool has won each of these last two matches by the score of 2-0, but I could certainly see a 1-1 final. While we’re at it, let’s sprinkle some money in on the alt total going under 2.5 goals (+165) and a 1-1 correct score (+600).

The +240 odds for Mo Salah to score seem too good to be true; why not try our hand on a +800 first goal scorer? Phil Foden anytime goal (+320) is appealing here as well.

Moving on to the stateside gridiron, the Rams (-4.5) will be looking for payback against a 49ers team that beat them in overtime a month ago. I do like LA to get its revenge today, especially with three straight wins by 14 points or more.

For props, let’s go Kyren Williams over 80.5 rushing + receiving yards, just as he’s done in five of his last six games. In the earlier meeting, Williams had a season-high 131 RRY, which included eight catches (10 targets) for 66 yards. San Fran allows the second-most catches/targets to opposing RBs.

Matthew Stafford going over 2.5 TD passes (+110) has phenomenal value, considering he has 3+ in four of the last five. Davante Adams for an anytime TD (-145) is likely, as he has five TDs over the last two weeks.

Of course, we need a little San Francisco treat for the people. Let’s go with Kendrick Bourne over 33.5 receiving yards (-115), which he has done in four of his last five. If the 49ers are indeed trailing all afternoon, Bourne will yield high results with the additional opportunities.

More on the bet365 bonus code

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $200 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Registration required. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

