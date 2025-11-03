bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets for NBA & NFL's Monday Night Football

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for the Rockets vs Mavericks at 8 pm ET and the Cowboys vs Cardinals at 8:15 pm ET.

Big D is on full alert tonight as the Mavericks are at the Rockets in a Lone Star State showdown. In Dallas, the Cowboys are hosting the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

The Rockets enter tonight’s matchup against the Mavericks on a modest three-game winning streak, but these wins have been anything but. In fact, those last three wins came by 28, 18, and 27 points, respectively. I feel Dallas might be barking up the wrong tree here tonight, so let’s go with Houston covering the 12.5-point spread.

We should see a high-scoring affair, so I’ll certainly be taking the total going over 229.5 points; four of Houston’s five games have done just that.

This sets up as a phenomenal spot for both Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun against a mismatched Mavs’ frontline. Durant is aptly marked at 27.5 points, considering he’s averaging 27.2 PPG; the matchup screams going over (-115) here. For Sengun, let’s go over 6.5 assists (+108), just as he’s done in all but one game this season.

For the main event, the Cowboys are only a slight three-point favorite tonight against the Cardinals, and it seems like we’ve got an upset alert brewing. It feels like this is one of those “if it seems too good to be true, it usually is” type of scenarios.

I’m rolling with the Cardinals ML (+140), and it’s really not that much of a stretch to believe they can win outright. Despite losing five straight, those five losses have come by a combined 13 points (2.6-point average margin of loss).

Not to mention, the Cowboys’ defense is allowing the second-most total yards per game (404.6) coming into Week 9, and the defense is particularly bad against the pass. This is a good chance for Marvin Harrison Jr to go over 53.5 receiving yards (-115), and for Trey McBride to find the end zone (+105).

If the Cowboys will struggle, then I like Javonte Williams to flourish in the passing game by going over 2.5 receptions (-133). Williams hasn’t been all that active in the passing game in recent weeks, but this will likely be a tight game, and that will give him more opportunities in that environment.

