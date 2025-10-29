bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets for NBA & MLB World Series

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for the Lakers-Timberwolves game at time 9:30 pm ET and the Blue Jays-Dodgers at 8 pm ET.

Luka and Ant Man are out for tonight’s Lakers-Timberwolves showdown, so who gets the usage bumps? We’ve also got a Game 5 in the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The Lakers and Timberwolves meet for the second time already in this young season, and it was LA getting the upper hand on Friday, by the score of 128-110.

However, this time will be quite different with Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards both out for this game. Both teams are also playing their third game in four days, so we could see the pace slowed down a bit. Let’s go under 224.5 points (-110) to get things started.

The T-Wolves opened as 7.5-point favorites but have since dropped down to 5.5. Although we’re not getting the best number, I like the Lakers to cover this number. Minnesota was clearly out of sorts without Edwards in their last game, and I don’t expect much improvement tonight.

Austin Reaves has been going bananas with Doncic out of the lineup, scoring 92 points combined over the last two games. We can clearly see the uptick in usage here, and the 33 free throws made were a welcome compliment. Let’s run it back with Reaves and take him scoring over 29.5 points (-111).

On to Game 5 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers. Tonight’s pitching matchup is the same one we’re getting from the series opener: Blake Snell vs Trey Yesavage.

Toronto would go on to win Game 1 in an 11-4 blowout, but I’m not sure we should be expecting much of the same. There were only four runs scored before the sixth inning, so I think we’re getting solid value going under ____ (either 3.5 or 4.5 runs, whichever has closest odds to -110).

Luckily, we’ve got some recent data here from the matchups against Snell, Yesavage, and each bullpen. My top guy is Alejandro Kirk, going over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (odds); he took Snell yard in Game 1. Kirk has been a solid contributor for the Jays in these playoffs, particularly in the World Series with 2 HR and 6 RBI.

