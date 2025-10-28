bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets for MLS Playoffs & NBA

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for Charlotte FC vs NYCFC at 6:45 pm ET and the Knicks at Bucks at 8 pm ET.

Big-time New York vibes tonight as NYCFC hits the road to take on Charlotte FC in a Round One MLS Playoff matchup. Meanwhile, the Knicks are also on the road, going up against the Bucks.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

We’re kicking off the Charlotte FC vs NYCFC series with Game 1 from this 4-5 matchup. It’s very intriguing that Charlotte had an MLS-high 13 wins at home this season, and they’re still not the favorite in Game 1.

Granted, Wilfried Zaha is suspended, but that means they will be relying on their defensive prowess much more. NYCFC (+145) is anchored by a strong defense of its own, so I think its full health proves to be the difference tonight. It’s worth noting NYCFC has won four of its last five road playoff openers.

All of that great defense is largely in part to the goalkeeping on both sides. It will be incredibly tough for both sides to score, so under 2.5 goals (+105) is the way to go here.

For an anytime goal, I’m going with Alonso Martinez (+130) since he typically thrives in these matchups against pressing defenses.

The Knicks and Bucks both come in at 2-1, and yes, these 2-1s are created equal; both teams won their first two games while losing the last. New York has won five straight meetings versus Milwaukee, so let’s make it six with a moneyline win (-125) to avoid any tomfoolery on the 1.5-point spread.

My top prop bet is OG Anunoby going over 20.5 points + rebounds (-115). Anunoby is in a great spot here, as every starting SF to face the Bucks has at least 20 PR this season. In fact, all six SFs have exceeded their PR prop this season, and this includes thre different ones on the Wizards.

Lastly, I’m taking AJ Green from the Bucks to score over 8.5 points (-130), just as he’s done in every game this season. Green has played 25+ mins in all three games, and it’s certainly worth noting that all six SGs to play the Knicks this season have scored at least six points – even the backups!

