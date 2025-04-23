bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for Steph Curry and Golden State!

Today's bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers players a $150 in sign-up bonuses, ahead of tonight's NBA's conference playoff series tip offs.

The Golden State Warriors are leading the Houston Rockets 1-0 after Game 1, but they're not favored to win Game 2 in Space City. Read to learn more about tonight's NBA odds at bet365 sportsbook.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

A new bet365 bonus offer is available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow the easy steps below to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for your account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

With the safety net offer, if your first gamble loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, then you get the profits from the win, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code may be used to wager on the NBA's ongoing postseason battles, featuring tonight's Game 2 meetiings in both NBA conference brackets.

The Boston Celtics tip off tonight's hoops hosting the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on TNT and Bally Sports Florida. Boston won Game 1 easily on the scoreboard, but could have lost Jayson Tatum to an injury thanks to a flagrant foul by the Magic.

Oddsmakers at bet365 still give Boston a double-digit edge on the point spread for Game 2. However, the raw physical nature of Boston and Orlando's series is reflected by plummeting point-total lines for the contests.

Orlando's power forward Paolo Banchero leads bet365's prop betting odds on tonight's Celtics-Magic battle. More worrisome for Boston is that Tatum is almost nowhere to be found on the sportsbook's odds on Game 2. Jaylen Brown is Boston's steepest pick at nearly (-200) odds to score 20+ points.

Cleveland's wide point spread against Miami could grow wider while Boston's line tightens. The Cleveland Cavaliers will take the court for Game 2 against the Miami Heat tonight at 7:30 p.m., after a powerful 121-100 defeat of the Heat in Game 1 last weekend.

The Heat seem helpless to stop Cleveland's backcourt of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Ty Jerome, who scored nearly 90 points as a unit in the Cavs' playoff opener. NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Ohio will share the broadcast from Rocket Arena.

Golden State is only an underdog to Houston by a couple of points on the spread. Regardless, the odds favoring the Houston Rockets are among the most debated of Round 1 thus far. Curry's team owns a 1-0 series lead thanks to a 96-86 win in the series opener.

The Warriors into Game 2 having held the #2 seeded Rockets to putrid 39.1% shooting from the field on Sunday. Houston has had problems sinking shots against zone defense all season, playing into Oakland's hands as a zone team.

Game 2 of the Rockets-Warriors series will be simulcast on TNT, ESPN2, and NBC Sports Bay Area starting at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA point total gamblers can find an over/under number for the Western Conference rematch that's joined the Celtics-Magic totals in dipping to about 200 points. Curry still holds (-135) odds to tally 25+ points in Houston tonight.

