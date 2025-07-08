bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for San Jose vs Austin F.C.

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 with the San Jose Earthquakes facing Austin FC in the US Open Cup tonight at 10pm ET.

The San Jose Earthquakes could be about to shake up Major League Soccer. The next step involves reaching the U.S. Open Cup semi-finals … and bet365's odds say the 'Quakes can do it.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Today's bet365 bonus offer is available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow the simple steps below to score a bet365 sign-up deal:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

Within the safety net offer, if your first wager happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the bettor's payoff, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

There are two exciting new attacks featured in tonight's U.S. Open Cup quarter-finals, representing the "Tortoise and the Hare" in fairy tale terms. The Chicago Fire, despite being led by former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, scored seven goals in one recent MLS game. The San Jose Earthquakes play a steady and solid style in comparison.

Wouldn't you know, the Tortoise is beating the Hare. San Jose has two more goals than Chicago's inconsistent squad on the league season, and more importantly, stands in the top-half of the Western Conference with a point total that's been leading LAFC's. The Fire was put out, or shut-out, in two of its last three MLS appearances. Sportsbooks have taken notice of the stark difference in a pair of high-scoring sides, giving San Jose great odds to advance while making Chicago an underdog.

Minnesota United has pricey (-120) odds to beat Chicago (+275) in U.S. Open Cup quarter-final action on Paramount at 8 p.m. EST. Minnesota has had an easy ride through the bracket against Louisville and St. Louis, and has its reserves fatigued after yesterday's unfriendly-timed friendly. Still, bookmakers trust Minnesota striker Kelvin Yeboah with (+130) odds to bag tonight.

San Jose boasts a (-115) bet365 line to knock Austin F.C. out of the bracket without a tiebreaker at 10:30 p.m. EST, also on Paramount. San Jose is not among the many teams that survived penalties to get this far in the tourney. With its measured attack led by potent footballers like Josef Martínez, the Cali side has become one of the hardest home-teams to beat in CONCACAF. Unlucky enough for Los Verdes of Austin, San Jose will be hosting its third 2025 U.S. Open Cup date in a row this evening.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

