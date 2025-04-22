bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Manchester City, Barcelona, and PSG!

The latest bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers new users $150 in sportsbook sign-up bonuses, ahead of today's European soccer.

This afternoon's soccer in Europe is a march of giants. Title contenders from across the continent will kick off on a Tuesday. But in a twist, Man City and its scrappy foe Aston Villa are nearly tied in points.

bet365 are right there with any US players looking to get involved with the action on the other side of the Atlantic.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

You can receive bet365 bonuses if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the steps below to claim your bet365 promo code offer:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first wager happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you win, you receive the bettor's payoff, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code can be used to bet on pro soccer's iconic shields in kickoffs this afternoon. There's something special for fans of the Premier League, La Liga, and French soccer alike.

Manchester City and Aston Villa's bout at 2 p.m. EST is one more chapter in the trend. Villa has matched or surpassed City on turf near and far, advancing to the FA Cup semi-finals with an all-competitions hot streak in April. USA Network has today's call from Etihad Stadium.

It's hard for oddsmakers to give up Man City's short odds. Sky Blues are minus-odds moneyline picks to prevail in 90+ minutes. In contrast, bet365 gives Villans just (+290) odds, alongside similar odds on a draw. Aston Villa stunned Manchester City 2-1 in the teams' last meeting in December.

F.C. Barcelona has rustled another substantial points lead over Real Madrid. Barca can vault seven points ahead in Spain's race for the La Liga title by tripping seventh-place Mallorca at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN Deportes. Barca is a prohibitive (-500) moneyline bet to reach 24 victories after full time.

By comparison, Paris Saint-Germain is only a (-250) favorite at F.C. Nantes. Are the relatively tight odds caused by an illusion in French soccer? F.C. Nantes is seventh in Ligue 1, right where Mallorca is on its table. Yet, the French league isn't known for depth. PSG holds a points-lead over Ligue 1 that dwarfs Barca's lead on La Liga. Nantes-PSG begins at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Fubo.

Striker Ousmane Dembélé of PSG is a (+100) bet365 prop bet to score against Nantes. Those odds are optimistic compared to Raphinha's leading prop bet odds of (+120) to score in Barcelona's home game. Is manager Hansi Flick going to restrict his lineup? If not, Barca's prop odds are a steal.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.