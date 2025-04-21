bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for L.A. Clippers at Denver Nuggets!

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers new users $150 in bonuses, ahead of the NBA's opening round playoff action in Denver and New York tonight.

The Denver Nuggets prevailed in OT to take a 1-0 series lead on the Los Angeles Clippers. Going into tonight's Game 2, sportsbooks have produced tight, but still fascinating odds on the rematch.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

The New York Knicks appear to have the Detroit Pistons' number. Detroit succumbed to a 21-0 run from New York in the final period of Saturday's first tilt, leading to a wide point spread on Game 2.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

bet365's bonus offers is available in states AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow these steps to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Sign up for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits from the win, and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code may be used to wager on the NBA's key postseason tipoffs tonight, from Detroit's underdog visit to New York to a tense Nuggets-Clippers tipoff in the Mile High City.

Round 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs is more tightly matched than the western bracket. That trend has taken a fast-break today courtesy of bet365's NBA markets. Some analysts would say the eastern game should get an even wider spread, while the west's wager is a pure "pick'em."

The New York Knicks go into tonight's Game 2 at Madison Square Garden having KO'd the Detroit Pistons with a 21-0 in the fourth quarter of Saturday's postseason debut. Jalen Brunson left the court with a minor foot injury, then returned to lead the way as the Knicks forced eight turnovers in the final 12:00. New York will try to cover a (-6.5) point spread while taking a 2-0 series lead.

Saturday's outcome made the whispers about Detroit's plight louder. New York may be winless against the NBA's leading teams in 2024-25, and still the Knicks are clearly holding a hex on Motor City. Detroit has lost 17 of its last 20 games against the New York Knicks in regular season and playoff contests combined. Brunson is Game 2's leading prop bet to score 30+ points.

TNT, Bally Sports Detroit, and MSG Network will broadcast Knicks-Pistons at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers inspired just a (-1) spread in favor of L.A. for tonight's late game at Ball Arena, also available on TNT along with Altitude and Bally Sports San Diego, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. The Nuggets take a 1-0 series edge into tonight's #4 vs #5 seed rematch after winning an overtime contest 114-112 on Saturday. Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 29 points.

Why are the Clippers favored, instead of Colorado's home team with the series lead? James Harden's play for Los Angeles is one factor. Harden hit a two-point floater with :19 left to extend Game 1, going on to hit a clutch trey that kept Denver working hard to the end of OT. The Clippers showed balance and depth apart from Harden, who nonetheless trails Jokić in player prop bets for Game 2.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.