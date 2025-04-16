bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net for NBA Play-ins & Champions League

bet365's bonus code offer GOALBET, gives players $150 in sports bonuses or $1000 in safety net bets, ahead of today's NBA and Champions League action

The UEFA Champions League second legs will see Inter Milan against Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid battling Arsenal. The NBA Play-ins have the Chicago Bulls taking on the Miami Heat, while the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings.

Arsenal heads into Wednesday’s quarter finals with a 3-0 edge. But if they’re going to win their first Champions League title, they’ll have to knock out a perennial champion playing on its home turf in Real Madrid, which has 151 championship pelts on its wall.

Real Madrid goes to war with Kylian Mbappé as its superstar attacker, and will be looking to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to lock down Arsenal's attack. Arsenal hopes to counter with the creativity of midfielder Declan Rice and the speedy skills of winger Bukayo Saka.

The match is at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and starts at 6 p.m. EDT. Real Madrid is a -135 favorite in front of the home crowd, with 3.5 goals on the over/under. Paramount+ will stream the action.

The other Champions League match on Wednesday has Italy’s Inter Milan tackling a tough Bayern Munich squad at San Siro Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, with a 2-1 aggregate advantage.

Watch for forward Lautaro Martínez and wing-back Federico Dimarco on the Inter Milan attack. Bayern Munich will likely have to cope without its creative soul in midfielder Jamal Musiala, who has been injured since April with a hamstring tear. The Germans will look to midfielder Joshua Kimmich to pick up the slack.

The game starts at 6 p.m. EDT and will be streamed by Paramount+. Bayern Munich is the -150 favorite in the early line, with a 2.5 over/under on goals.

The NBA Play-in games continue on Wednesday, starting with the Chicago Bulls against the Miami Heat at United Center in Chicago. The winner of this match will face the loser of the Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks game in a battle for the Eastern Conference No. 8 seed.

A victory in that game wins either team the prize of a first-round series of games against the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Chicago Bulls are led by the talents of guard Josh Giddey, who averaged more than 20 points per game in the team’s final push in the regular season. The Heat lean on the talents of center/power forward Bam Adebayo for its firepower on offense and intimidating presence on defense.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT, with home Chicago a slight -1.5 favorite. The over/under is 219.5 and ESPN will televise.

After that’s done, the west coast wakes up for the Dallas Mavericks against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The winner will face the loser of the Warriors vs. Grizzlies matchup for the No. 8 seed in the West.

Win that and they get to play the Western Conference’s No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sacramento brings the noise with burly center/power forward Domantas Sabonis, who is backed by the firepower of backcourt of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Dallas, which lost guard Kyrie Irving to injury and barely held on to make the Play-ins, will look to center/power forward Anthony Davis for salvation.

The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT, with home team Sacramento a -4.5 favorite with an over/under of 215.5. The game will be televised by ESPN.

