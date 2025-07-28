+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
bet365 bonus code 1000
Kurt Boyer

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Royals vs Braves

The bet365 bonus code offers $1000 in bonus bets with the Royals and Braves battling it out in the MLB tonight.

A special bonus code offer from bet365 sportsbook offers $150 in sign-up rewards for those who bet just $5 on MLB action, including the Kansas City Royals in a series opener with the Atlanta Braves.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

The Kansas City Royals have fought hard against MLB contenders from both leagues. Tonight, the Royals get a chance to gain ground against vulnerable Atlanta … but the odds cast doubt on a W.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

More U.S. states are legalizing sports betting than ever before. Baseball fans can grab the bonus code offer from bet365 if within the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim bet365's promo code offer:

  1. Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer
  2. Register for an account using the bonus code GOALBET
  3. Deposit a sum of $10 or more for either offer
  4. The first bet safety net requires a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 wager to qualify.
  5. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

Using the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits from your win, and keep the original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code sets you up to speculate on today’s Major League Baseball with house funds. Atlanta's pricey odds to beat Kansas City could create a tasty underdog bet on today's home team.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are the latest team to run into the Pittsburgh Pirates, who've been noble spoilers as of late. Arizona lost two straight to fall in a series in Steel City coming into today's series opener with the 61-46 Detroit Tigers, who are trying to play out of a slump of their own. Detroit is bet365's (-130) favorite to win the first of three games, on Bally Sports Detroit at 6:40 p.m. EST.

The Kansas City Royals have not flourished on their tour of interleague matchups, but that doesn't mean KC hasn't held its own against National League contenders such as Chicago and New York. As abruptly as the schedule got back to the AL Central, it brings the Royals another AL-NL showdown, tonight's opener between Kansas City and guest Atlanta at 7:40 p.m. EST on Bally Sports Midwest.

The Atlanta Braves don't pose as much of a challenge as the aforementioned division leaders this year, coming into the contest with less than 20 wins on the road. Atlanta's last series win, however, did come in three road games against the St. Louis Cardinals at Ballpark Village. Atlanta is the (-170) favorite to take a 1-0 series lead behind a scheduled start from P Spencer Strider.

To get into Wild Card contention, the Royals must display more power against vulnerable teams like the Braves. Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is the only ball player with anywhere close to a .500 slugging percentage on the season. However, the odds for tonight's contest show that a strong offensive night for KC isn't out of the question, with (+125) odds on the Royals scoring 5+ runs.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

Frequently asked questions

GOALBET is the bonus code for bet365. This allows players to choose either $150 in bonus bets or a $1000 safety net bet sportsbook promo offer.

bet365's prize matcher or daily lineups are the best way to get truly free bonus bets. Many of their free-to-play games return bonus bets depending on player performance or luck within these special promo games.

Go to the 'Promos' tab in top left of the page on bet365's sports betting app or online sportsbook. Players can find any and all of their brilliant sports betting promotions on their page there.

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET, wager $10 on any sports betting market with odds of -500 or greater. Win or lose players will then get $150 in bonus bets.

Enter the promo code when signing up. when creating an account with bet365, if you have a bonus code to use, enter it during this process.