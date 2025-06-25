bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get a $1000 Bonus for the Club World Cup & U21 Euros

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in bonuses with the Club World Cup and Euros U21 on the way.

Borussia Dortmund of Germany is back in motion today with a Club World Cup Group Stage contest against Ulsan Hyundai. But a simultaneous meet in Miami manufactures far tighter betting odds.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Your bet365 bonus offer can be used to get a boosted sportsbook sign-up stake in the legal U.S. betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow these steps to grab the bet365 sign-up deal:

Choose from the the $1,000 first bet safety net, or a bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of $10 or more for either bonus offer The "first bet safety net" needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

Those sign-ups who pick the safety net bonus offer will have stakes matched up to $1000 in bonuses if their first bet loses. If the bet wins, users get the profits from the win, and keep their deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

The bet365 bonus code offer sets up club and national-team soccer speculators with boosted betting funds for today's Club World Cup, garnished by semifinal showdowns in the 2025 Junior Euros.

We know that South America has been doing great in the 2025 Club World Cup, while Europe takes unexpected defeats, Africa struggles, and North America's effort falls somewhere in between the extremes. But how are the Far East's hopefuls doing? Ulsan Hyundai nearly crafted a miracle competing with Inter Milan in the last round … but it didn't get Korea favored in Round 3.

Dortmund is today's (-450) favorite against Ulsan Hyundai on DAZN at 3 p.m. EST. BVB hasn't had one impressive performance, drawing 0-0 with Fluminense before a dicey 4-3 win over the Mamelodi Sundowns. Nevertheless, Dortmund can rise to first place in Group F with a victory over Ulsan.

The alternative Miami game's main markets illustrate a ton of respect for Korea's club team, as Fluminense is from the confederation that's taken the Club World Cup by storm, and yet Mamelodi's opponents can barely draw better than (-105) sportsbook odds to win in 90:00. Germán Cano is 37 years old, and he's also the only Fluminense player breaking the (+140) mark in odds to score.

Fluminense has also been pulling close to even with Borussia Dortmund in futures betting action to win Group F. You know Dortmund doesn't want to become a "bridesmaid" to any team in the Club World Cup, following a full era of the club playing second-fiddle to Bayern Munich back at home.

England appears to have gotten the best draw out of four teams in the UEFA U21 Euro semi-finals, set to kick off at noon EST on ViX and Disney+. England boasts a (+115) moneyline to defeat Holland without a tiebreaker, while Germany and France have to butt heads in the other elimination game.

If the 23-year-old German forward Nick Woltemade seems too big, fast, and old to be playing in the U21 Euros, that's because he is. Woltemade is the leading (+110) pick to strike at least one goal against France in today's follow-up contest at 3 p.m. EST. However, it's France at the slightly-better moneyline at (+165) odds, next to the utterly comparable (+175) odds on Germany at press time.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

