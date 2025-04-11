bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net for NBA & EPL soccer

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, lets new players claim two great sign up offers ahead of this weekend's NBA and EPL action.

It's the business end of the season in the NBA and Premier League.

bet365 is right there with you with you by offering two great bonus code offers:

This weekend in the Premier League, Crystal Palace face Champions League chasing Manchester City and Arsenal take on London neighbours Brentford before Newcastle United challenge Manchester United in the pick of Sunday's games.

In the NBA, Friday sees the West’s No. 2 seed, the Houston Rockets, travel to downtown Los Angeles to do battle with the No. 4, the Los Angeles Lakers. On Sunday, the young and hungry Detroit Pistons visit the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in what promises to be a war with huge playoff implications.

How To Claim the bet365 Bonus

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select an up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 to get the $150 in sports bonuses offer Create your account along with bonus code GOALBET Deposit $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the bet and get promo needs at least a $5 bet Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 sports bonus on this weekend?

The bet365 bonus codes offered this weekend can spice up any sports action you choose. With either the bet $10 get $150 back, or the $1000 safety net bets, you can get involved in the NBA, European soccer and more.

In EPL action on Saturday, Crystal Palace take on Manchester City in a match that City need to win to bolster their push for the Champions League slots. To get there, they’ll look to midfielder and outgoing captain Kevin De Bruyne to lead their attack, helped by forward Savinho, the assists leader for the squad.

Crystal Palace hope to find their path to victory in the play of star forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has 16 goals this season, including 9 in his last 13 appearances.

The Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace match takes place on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. EDT, with television by USA Net. The early line has the home squad as a solid -190 favorite on the moneyline, with a 3.5 goals over/under.

In other EPL action on Saturday, Arsenal meets Brentford, with the former hoping to put faint pressure on leaders Liverpool with a solid win. The Arsenal side will likely lean on Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri, who will look to fill any scoring gap if the squad rests star Bukayo Saka ahead of their clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Brentford side will look to unleash Bryan Mbeumo, their top scorer with 16 goals this season, and forward Yoane Wissa, who tallied 14 goals. The match takes place at 12:30 p.m. EDT and is televised on USA Network. Arsenal is a comfortable -160 favorite on the moneyline, with a 2.5 over/under on goals.

On Sunday, EPL action continues with Newcastle United vs. Manchester United on tap. Newcastle is led by the scoring prowess of forward Alexander Isak, who led the team with 20 goals and 5 assists. For the Red Devils, midfielder Bruno Fernandes has 8 goals and 9 assists this season, and will be looking to add to that total in this match. The game is televised on USA Net at 11:30 a.m. EDT, with Newcastle a solid -150 favorite on the moneyline. The over/under on goals is 2.5.

Switching over to the NBA, on Friday, the Houston Rockets will take a ride to visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a battle of upper-echelon Western Conference teams. The game is televised at 10:30 p.m. EDT and NBA TV will carry the action. No odds yet, but the Crypto.com court has been kind to the Lakers this season. Lakers star Luka Dončić’, who scored 45 points in his last game against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, will have to get back on the adrenalin horse for this match, with help from fellow superstar LeBron James.

The Detroit Pistons had a renaissance season this year after a long stretch of misery, and will be out to prove something in their Sunday game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams may be nervous about dropping down in the standings to a potential play-in game, so expect this one to be neck-and-neck throughout. ESPN will televise the game at 1 p.m. EDT. No odds yet, but Milwaukee is at home and desperate to avoid the play-in.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers*

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.