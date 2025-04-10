bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net for NBA & Europa League Soccer

bet365 bonus code GOALBET can be used to claim one of two brilliant sign up offers ahead of the Europa League and NBA action tonight.

It’s Europa League quarter finals leading the pack in Thursday’s sports action, along with two big NBA showdowns. bet365 is helping new players navigate the slate with two great bonus code offers.

The Europa League quarter finals on Thursday pits Lyon vs. Manchester United at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France. In London, Tottenham Hotspur will entertain Eintracht Frankfurt at its Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both games Televised at 3pm on Paramount+ and TNT Sports.

How To Claim the bet365 Bonus

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select an up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 to get the $150 in sports bonuses offer Create your account along with bonus code GOALBET Deposit $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the bet and get promo needs at least a $5 bet Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 sports bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus codes offered Thursday can be used on any sports action you choose. Use the bet $10 get $150 back, or try the $1000 safety net bets on the NBA, European soccer and more.

The Europa League quarter finals has two exciting matches on tap for Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur will have young midfielder Lucas Bergvall as a key component, counting on him to loosen the German defense. Eintracht will lean on Nathaniel Brown, another creative midfielder who has also contributed three goals and five assists during his season.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT in Tottenham’s London home and is also streamed on Paramount+. Tottenham heads into the match as a solid -130 favorite.

In the other quarter final, Manchester United will be watching to see if goalkeeper André Onana can back up his recent trash talk. Onana has been sniping in the press with former United player and current Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic, adding some heat to a match that already promised to be a battle.

For Lyon, Alexandre Lacazette bears watching. He is a veteran striker that will bring his experience in big matches to Lyon’s attack. Lyon is a slight home favorite on the moneyline heading into the match, with the over/under on goals at 2.5.

Back across the pond, the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their extraordinary season by traveling to the Indiana Pacers in a game televised by TNT, truTV and Max at 7 p.m. EDT. No odds posted yet, but the No. 1 Eastern Conference seed Cavs will be up against an Indiana team that itself has had a fine season, sporting 47 wins to date.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks will be trying to get off the mat after a tough loss in overtime earlier this week to the Boston Celtics. They will take on a potential playoff rival in the Detroit Pistons. No odds yet, but Detroit has more at stake, as they hope to avoid a play-in game for the playoffs.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers*

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.