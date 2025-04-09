bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net for NBA & Champions League Soccer

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, lets new players claim two great sign up offers ahead of Champions League soccer and NBA action.

It’s crunch time in soccer and the NBA on Wednesday. The UEFA Champions League quarter final quarter finals are on tap, and two big NBA showdowns are also on the map, with bet365 helping new players navigate with two great bonus code offers.

In the UEFA quarter finals, it's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. Aston Villa in one match, with FC Barcelona battling Borussia Dortmund in the other game.

The NBA will see the Los Angeles Lakers pitted against the Dallas Mavericks, while the Denver Nuggets engage with the Sacramento Kings.

How To Claim the bet365 Bonus

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select an up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 to get the $150 in sports bonuses offer Create your account along with bonus code GOALBET Deposit $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the bet and get promo needs at least a $5 bet Bonus funds are available for seven days.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 sports bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus codes offered on Wednesday can spice up any sports action you choose. With either the bet $10 get $150 back, or the $1000 safety net bets, you can get involved in the NBA, European soccer and more.

The Champions League quarter finals has two exciting matches on tap for Wednesday. The first will pit Paris Saint-Germain against upstart Aston Villa.

PSG is led by Ousmane Dembélé, who nailed 21 goals in Ligue 1 and seven in European matches. Assisting his goals rampage is Khvicha Kvaratskhella, the team’s best playmaker, and Presnel Kimpembe, the squad’s defensive anchor. Aston Villa is on a hot streak, with Ollie Watkins as the key on offense for his team. He’ll look to Morgan Rogers, the team’s key playmaker, to set him up for more.

The contest starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Parc des Princes, Paris, and PSG is a solid moneyline favorite at -260, with a goals over/under at 3.5. Paramount+ streams the match.

In the other quarter final match, FC Barcelona pins its scoring hopes on veteran striker Robert Lewandowski. He had nine goals in the Champions League, supported by teenage winger Lamine Yamal and central midfielder Pedri, who keys the Barcelona attack.

Borussia Dortmund brings its answer to that with the scoring skills of Serhou Guirassy to the match, The forward had 10 goals in the Champions League this season, and hopes for backing by Karim Adeyemi and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, the latter a formidable winger.

The match is at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, with the home squad a big favorite at -280, with a 3.5 over/under on goals. The game kicking off at 3 p.m. EDT and is broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

The NBA schedule features the Los Angeles Lakers traveling to the Dallas Mavericks in a late season battle for playoff positioning. In a side note, Luka Dončić of the Lakers returns to the city where he became an NBA superstar before his unexpected trade to L.A. in February.

The Lakers are a slight favorite in the game against the Mavs at -5.5, but are playing in a back-to-back game, always a physical challenge for a team, particularly one anchored by 40-year-old LeBron James.

In another game with playoffs consequences, the Denver Nuggets head west to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. All eyes will be watching the Nuggets to see how they react to the firing of coach Mike Malone, who was just dismissed with only three games left in the season.

Malone won the NBA championship in 2023 with the team, and he’s not walking the plank alone. Denver GM Calvin Booth is also on his way out, having been notified that his contract will not be renewed. How Denver reacts to the shakeup will be key. No line has been set yet in this game, which starts at 10 p.m. EDT in Sacramento, California. The contest will be televised by ESPN.

