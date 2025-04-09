bet365 bonus code GOALMAX | New in TN: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for Champions League Soccer, NBA and Inter Miami!

The TN bet365 bonus code GOALMAX can be used on any of the NBA, Champions League soccer or Inter Miami action today.

Champions League soccer will overtake today's TV sets before the NBA can dribble. Champions League Q-Final action features Aston Villa of the Premier League, on a trip to face Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

There's more great sports action on your side of the pond this April 9. The L.A. Lakers and Golden State Warriors will vie for better playoff seeds in one of the tightest NBA conference races on record, while Lionel Messi and Inter Miami visit LAFC to settle a feud in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

How to Claim the TN bet365 bonus code offer

Basketball and soccer gamblers in Tennessee are in luck with bet365’s latest promo code, offering sports fans a treasure in sportsbook sign-up bonuses.

Tennessee sports bettors can claim bet365’s latest sign-up offer by utilizing these steps:

Click to bet365 via the link above Sign up for an account using the bonus code GOALMAX Deposit a sum of at least $10 Bet $10 on any team, total, or outcome at odds of (-500) or greater Once their bet is settled, users will get $150 in free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and can't be withdrawn for real cash

Living outside of Tennessee? Find out your state's bet365 bonus code offer at Goal, available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used for to sign up ahead of NBA hoops and soccer superstars this Wednesday, including Lebron James, Steph Curry, and Messi's performance in SoCal.

Look out for rising goal-total picks in this afternoon’s soccer. The Champions League's best playmaking forwards will meet for opening quarter-final legs at 2 p.m. Central Time. Raphinha of F.C. Barcelona leads the competition with 11 goals, an angle behind Barca's one-to-three betting market to defeat the seven-to-one underdog Borussia Dortmund. Don't overlook Bundesliga's representatives, though. Serhou Guirassy of Dortmund has netted 10 UEFA goals thus far.

Aston Villa's visit to Paris is a contrast of pride and perilous hopes. By rising from the second tier to European honors in a few short years, Villa is galvanizing a worldwide fan base with powerful roots. When asked for the top moment of his career, the rock music legend Tony Iommi, co-founder of Black Sabbath, famously replied, "When Villa won the League Cup." That kind of feeling for Villa will be at hand for the Q-Finals.

Then there's the cold, hard reality of match odds and analysis. Paris Saint-Germain is still one of the best teams in Europe, in spite of Messi and Mbappé moving on while the club erupted in controversy. PSG's optimistic odds to win the opening leg with Aston Villa are nearly one-to-three, while the Premier League's visitors are handicapped with six-to-one betting odds to upset Parisians.

Inter Miami holds an unbeaten league record going into tonight's 9 p.m. showdown in Los Angeles. LAFC does have a surprise 1-0 lead as the MLS rivals prepare for a second leg in CONCACAF's 2025 Champions Cup quarter-finals. Lionel Messi is feeling healthy at age 37, however, leading Las Vegas to put expensive odds on the great striker tallying in the second chapter, available on Fox Sports.

Basketball fans are privy to one of the best NBA playoff races ever in 2025. Half of a dozen hopeful hoops squads can finish as high as #3 or as low as #8 overall in the Western Conference, depending on the scores of a handful of regular season-capping contests. The L.A. Lakers go into a tipoff in Dallas without Lebron James at 100%, making L.A.'s path to top-four postseason seed harder.

ESPN's flagship channel will air the Lakers' 8:30 p.m. EST bout with the Dallas Mavericks, while NBA League Pass airs other games that impace the conference race, such as Golden State versus San Antonio at 10 p.m. EST in Chattanooga, or 9 p.m. in Memphis. Stephen Curry's fans will rejoice at pregame gambling odds for the Spurs game, which give the Warriors a 15-point edge.

The league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder will try to snap a two-game losing streak against the host Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of OKC is the NBAs current scoring king with 32.6 PPG through almost 80 contests. Users at bet365 can find "futures" betting markets on Oklahoma City's bid to win the NBA Finals, still at "plus" odds prior to the playoffs.

More info on bet365’s bonus offer

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose! bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions Must be 21+ and Present in TN. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. T&CS, time limits and exclusions apply. Super Boost only available to new customers, max wager $50, bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.

