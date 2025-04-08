bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net for NBA

NBA action is joined by Champions League football from Europe tonight, and bet365 are here for any new customers.

It’s a soccer showdown today, as the UEFA Champions League quarter final first-leg matches feature international powers Arsenal vs. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan, and bet365 is offering all new customers a big sign-up offer.

Also on tap is NBA action with the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Those games will go a long way toward positioning and confidence in the upcoming playoffs.

How To Claim the bet365 Bonus

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select an up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 to get the $150 in sports bonuses offer Create your account along with bonus code GOALBET Deposit $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the bet and get promo needs at least a $5 bet Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 sports bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus codes offered on Tuesday enhance any sports action. With either the bet $10 get $150 back, or the $1000 safety net bets, players can dive into European soccer matches, the NBA and more.

The UEFA is the attention-getter for Tuesday, as Arsenal battles against Spanish superpower Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London at 3 p.m. EDT. The match is streaming on Paramount+, with Real Madrid a slight favorite over an Arsenal squad that has several injured players. Early lines have a Real Madrid win at 21/10, with a draw at 17/10.

Arsenal will be jump-started by the return from injury of winger Bukayo Saka, one of the England's best players. A problem that Real Madrid counters with world-class French forward Kylian Mbappé, but may be missing injured goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin for this match, putting stress on their defense.

The squad that advances will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Aston Villa in the semi-finals, bringing them one step closer to the final in Munich.

In another UEFA match of soccer titans, Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan will see the Germans take the pitch missing several injured key players, including Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer, and Jamal Musiala. Bayern leads the Bundesliga by six points over Bayer Leverkusen. They go to war against an Inter Milan squad that sits atop the always tough Serie A, four points ahead of Napoli

Bayern Munich is a -106 moneyline favorite in the odds, with a draw at +260 and the over/under at 2.5 goals. The game is televised on Paramount+ starting at 3 p.m. EDT from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

In a key NBA Western Conference matchup on Tuesday, the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James and Luka Dončić meet the Oklahoma City Thunder, the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Lakers will look to prove that they are peaking at the right time of year.

The Boston Celtics vs. the New York Knicks means nothing in the standings, but the Knicks will be looking to get back in the groove now that star guard Jalen Brunson is back from an ankle injury. Beating the Celtics would provide a huge psychological boost and rev up a skeptical fanbase before the playoffs start.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers*

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.