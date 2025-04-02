bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net

Get our expert’s bet365 bonus code breakdown, for Tuesday’s sporting events, with NCAA Basketball and Premier League soccer headlining (04/02).

The inaugural FOX College Basketball Crown rolls tournament rolls on today in Las Vegas with its quarterfinals. The single-elimination tournament runs through its Sunday, April 6 title game. All games can be streamed on the FOX sports website or the FOX Sports app, with games also on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV and fuboTV. And bet365 is offering all new customers a big sign-up offer.

In Wednesday’s FOX Crown quarterfinals, the Butler Bulldogs confront the Boise State Broncos in one contest, while the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Georgetown Hoyas in the second game. Both matchups are on FS1, with the first game starting at 7 p.m. EDT. The winners advance to the semifinals on Saturday, April 5.

In EPL soccer action, Wednesday spotlights the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield. The kickoff is at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on Peacock.

The college basketball season has dwindled down to a precious few teams. And although they may not be vying for a national championship, the FOX Crown teams still standing want to have their own one shining moment to cut down the nets and end their season on a high note.

Butler comes into the FOX Crown quarterfinals today after slipping past the Utah Utes, 86-84, on a last-second layup by senior forward Pierre Brooks, who had 22 points in the Monday game.

The Bulldogs are hoping he can sustain that wave in Wednesday’s action. They are also hoping to find contributions from senior forward Jahmyl Telfort, who led the team with an average of 16.2 ppg and 4.8 rebounds. On the defensive side, senior center Andre Screen will focus on defense while chipping in 8.2 ppg and 6.1 rebounds.

Boise State had an easier ride to get to the quarterfinals, annihilating the George Washington Revolutionaries 89-59 on Monday, March 31.

Boise relies on the play of Tyson Degenhart, a senior forward regarded as one of the Mountain West Conference’s top players. He’ll be joined by junior point guard Alvaro Cardenas and senior forward O’Mar Stanley in their plan to advance.

Boise St. is heavily favored in the early lines, with pundits citing its much stronger conference that sent three teams to the NCAA. Boise St. fell short to Colorado St. in its conference championship game, but beat two NCAA teams during its tournament. Early odds have it -260 on the moneyline, giving +6.5 to Butler. The over/under is currently projected at 154.5.

Nebraska vs. Georgetown is a battle between the Big Ten and Big East. The Cornhuskers will look to guard Brice Williams, who led the team with 30 points in its first-round triumph over Arizona State.

The Cornhuskers will also wish on Juwan Gary, a forward who went off for 18 points in the Arizona game. And potentially a key to the game is the play of guard Connor Essegian, who sparked Nebraska with eight consecutive points in its comeback win against Arizona State.

Georgetown is counting on Micah Peavy, a guard/forward grad student who can get hot at any time. He’s backed by guard Jayden Epps, the team’s leading scorer, and forward Drew Fielder, a strong rebounder who brings it every night.

The early line favors Nebraska by -320 on the moneyline, giving +7.5 on the spread with an over/under of 152.5.

Soccer action Wednesday sees the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield as the EPL highlight.

Liverpool tops the league with a record of 21 wins, 7 draws, and 1 loss, and are led by Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who has 27 goals and 17 assists. Everton is way back in 15th, but hopes to compete with forward Beto, who has netted 6 goals this season.

Liverpool hope to defend their home patch against the Toffees but Everton snatched a late draw last time they met, Goodison Park’s last-ever derby, and they will hope with David Moyes at the helm again they could leave a lasting impression on Anfield.

The early line has Liverpool a big moneyline favorite at -275, with a draw at +400 and the over/under on goals at 2.5.

