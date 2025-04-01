bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 Sports Bonus

College Basketball, European and South American soccer and much more is in store, and new bet365 players have two promo code offers to choose from.

It’s no April Fool’s joke. Top-flight college basketball is on tap today, thanks to the inaugural FOX College Basketball Crown.The single-elimination tournament runs through its Sunday, April 6 title game. All games can be streamed on the FOX sports website or the FOX Sports app, with games also on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV and fuboTV.

bet365 is offering all new customers a big sign-up offer.

Today brings pre-tournament favorite the Cincinnati Bearcats against the Depaul Blue Demons in one intriguing Crown game, while the USC Trojans battle the Tulane Green Wave in another Crown match.

Also on Tuesday, the first legs of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter Finals will feature a battle between Club América vs. Cruz Azul, two of Mexico’s most venerable clubs, while the EPL gets back into action after a two-week hiatus.

What can you use your bet365 sports bonus on today?

The FOX College Basketball Crown is a single-elimination postseason tournament featuring teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and several at-large participants. The tournament is hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Don’t look at the regular-season records. Instead, consider who these teams had to play during their schedules.

Cincinnati (+430) entered the tournament as the favorite in the tourney. The Bearcats play in the tough Big 12 conference and struggled a bit this year, ending the season with an 17-14 record (7-13 in conference). But the conference boasted seven teams above 20 wins, including Houston, a Final Four participant. Staying about .500 in that league is no easy feat.

Guard Jizzle James (one of the all-time great basketball names) is the leading scorer for Cincinnati, moving the needle to the tune of 12.8 ppg to go along with 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds. His backcourt partner is Dan Skillings Jr., who chipped in 9.3 ppg and 3.8 rebounds. They both rely on the muscle of forward Dillon Mitchell, who contributed 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds this season.

DePaul will come back with guard C.J. Gunn, who led the team with 12.8 ppg to go with 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. His backcourt helper is Isaiah Rivera, who managed 10.7 ppg and 4.1 rebounds. Rounding out the Depaul attack is guard Layden Blocker, who adds 9.8 ppg and 3.1 assists. The overall team finished 14-19 in a revived Big East this year.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are a slight favorite on the moneyline at -112, giving a hefty +9.5 on the spread to DePaul. The over/under is 140.5 and the game starts at 3 p.m. EDT. Worth noting: Cincinnati is 17-6 in games when it was listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 73.9%).

In the other FOX Crown game of note, the USC Trojans take on the Tulane Green Wave in the first meeting between the schools since 1938.

Four players averaged double figures in scoring for the Trojans this year. They were topped by Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates II. Claude, an Xavier transfer, led the team with 16.3 ppg and 4.3 assists. Forward Saint Thomas and center Josh Cohen are part of the Trojan force hoping to shut down the defensive end.

Looming over the Trojans is Tulane’s Kaleb Banks, a forward who averages 16.1 ppg and 7.3 rebounds. He is supplemented by 7-foot center Stefan Cicic, a freshman who dominates in the paint.

USC is -112 on the moneyline, giving 8.5 points in the spread. The over/under is 155.5 for the S, which is an 11 p.m. EDT start.

Soccer fans are looking forward to the first legs of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter Finals on Tuesday. The night’s big match will feature Club América vs. Cruz Azul from Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City. The game starts at 8:15 EDT.

These are two of Mexico’s most venerable clubs, and both will be looking to play a tight defensive game. Oddsmakers have Club América as the favorite in the early line, although Cruz Azul is riding a three-game winning hot streak.

After a two-week break, the EPL squads are back in action on Tuesday. Manchester United takes on Nottingham Forest in one of the matches, with Forest slight favorites based on its strong play this season. Players returning from international may need a step to get in gear, making this one to watch as a possible upset. Early odds have Nottingham as +135 on the moneyline in what’s expected to be a tight contest.

