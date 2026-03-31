bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for the Cavaliers vs Lakers, NBA Games

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Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers square off in a primetime battle, and you can elevate the action with the promo code GOALBET. Claim $365 in Bonus Bets and turn every possession into possibility. From rim‑rocking dunks to ice‑cold threes, your bonus keeps you locked into the drama, transforming bold predictions into winning potential and making every moment on the hardwood bigger than the scoreboard.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers, Mar 31, 10:30 PM EDT

Both teams are firmly in the playoff race and separated by only a few wins in their respective conferences. Cleveland enters in strong form after a recent offensive explosion, while L.A. has surged behind elite shot-making and star power.

For the Lakers, everything revolves around the trio of Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. Dončić’s scoring ceiling along with Austin Reaves' secondary scoring and playmaking make L.A. (-125 ML) dangerous, especially at home, where they’ve been chasing momentum and seeding position.

Cleveland’s edge comes from its balanced core led by Donovan Mitchell, alongside interior anchors Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Cavs (+105 ML) excel in the paint and have consistently ranked among the league's most efficient offenses, recently scoring 149 points in a decisive victory. Their depth, including contributions from players like Max Strus and playmaking from James Harden, gives them multiple scoring avenues.

The Lakers trio of stars always gives them a chance to win each game, and they have been in form winning 12 of their last 13 games.Cleveland’s consistency and interior dominance give them a slight advantage, but the Lakers’ star power keeps this tight. Take the over 236.5 points, given both teams’ offensive efficiency and recent scoring trends.

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