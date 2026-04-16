bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the Rockies vs Astros & more MLB Games

With the bet365 Bonus Code, you get $200 in Bonus Bets for the Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros in a series finale that promises fireworks. Come 8:10 PM EDT tonight, the Rockies will look to spark their offense, and the Astros are out for a sweep to showcase their powerhouse lineup.

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bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 4/16/2026

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Visit bet365 online or download the mobile app. Select “Join” in the top right corner to start creating your account. Enter the promo code GOALBET during registration to lock in your welcome bonus. Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the offer. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on spreads, totals, props, or matchups with odds of –500 or longer. Once your first bet is settled, you’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets—whether it wins or loses.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly.

Note: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s MLB Games

The spotlight is on the Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros matchup, and locked and loaded with your bonus bets, you can add extra excitement to every pitch. Our expert is here with what to expect on the diamond tonight, as well as handy lines and best bets.

Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros, Apr 16, 8:10 PM EDT

Houston enters this matchup with momentum following back-to-back wins in the series, powered by the bat of Yordan Alvarez, who is hitting over .330 with a surge in power early this season. He’s been the centerpiece of an Astros lineup that also features contributions from Christian Walker and a steadily improving supporting cast. On the pitching side, rookie Spencer Arrighetti recently delivered a dominant outing with 10 strikeouts over six innings, highlighting Houston’s upside despite rotation injuries.

Colorado, meanwhile, has shown signs of improvement compared to last season, with better bullpen numbers and increased offensive production, including more home run power and aggressive base running. However, inconsistency on the road remains a concern, especially against quality pitching staffs like Houston’s.

Houston is a clear favorite at around -200 on the moneyline, with Colorado at +165, while the run line sits at Astros -1.5 (+110) and the total is set near 8.5 runs. The implied probability also leans Houston at roughly 63% to win.

Given Houston’s recent form and offensive firepower, they hold the edge, but Colorado’s improving lineup can still create scoring chances. The best bet is Astros -1.5, with a lean toward Over 8.5 runs, and the top player prop is Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases.

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bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.