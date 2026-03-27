bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets pre Michigan State vs UConn, March Madness Games

The NCAA Tournament is heating up, and bet365 bonus code is giving you $365 in bonus bets for all the action. Fans are eagerly anticipating tonight’s clash between the Michigan State Spartans and the UConn Huskies. Scheduled for 9:45 PM EDT, this Sweet 16 showdown promises high-intensity basketball, strategic plays, and unforgettable moments.

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The spotlight shifts to the NCAA Tournament tonight, where the Michigan State Spartans collide with the UConn Huskies. This isn’t just another game—it’s a battle of grit, speed, and March Madness glory. Use the bet365 promo code GOALBET to unlock your bonus offer and elevate the excitement.

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Fuel your March Madness thrill with $365 in Bonus Bets, unlocked by the bet365 promo code GOALBET. The Michigan State Spartans and UConn Huskies square off in a clash brimming with intensity, momentum swings, and bracket‑busting drama. With your bonus bets in play, you’re not just watching—you’re immersed in the action, living every possession and turning bold predictions into potential paydays.

Michigan State Spartans vs UConn Huskies, Mar 27, 9:45 PM EDT

The Sweet 16 clash tips off Friday night with razor-thin margins separating these two heavyweight programs.

UConn (31–5) enters in strong form, winning its first two tournament games by double digits, including a convincing 73–57 win over UCLA behind standout forward Alex Karaban. The Huskies’ identity remains anchored in defense, allowing just 65.1 points per game, while big man Tarris Reed Jr. provides interior scoring and rebounding presence. However, their offense has been inconsistent at times this season, and injuries have occasionally tested their depth.

Michigan State (27–7), led by veteran coach Tom Izzo, looks battle-tested after navigating a tough Big Ten schedule. Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. drives the offense with 15.3 points and 9.4 assists per game, while the Spartans average a slightly higher 79.3 points per game than UConn. Their recent win over Louisville showcased their balance and ability to control tempo, something that could be crucial against UConn’s half-court defense.

UConn’s (-130 ML) defensive edge and championship pedigree make them a logical favorite, but Michigan State’s (+110 ML) offensive fluidity and experience in close games give them strong upset value. With both teams ranking well defensively and the stakes this high, the under 134.5 also deserves attention in what could turn into a grind-it-out possession battle.

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