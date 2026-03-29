bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets pre UConn vs Duke, March Madness Games

The bet365 bonus code gets you $365 in bonus bets as the March Madness reaches another fever pitch. The UConn Huskies and the Duke Blue Devils are set to show which powerhouse side wants the Final Four position more. Expect every possession to promise drama, intensity, and highlight‑reel moments. Tip-off is at 5:05 PM EDT.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 3/29/2026

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best March Madness betting promos with our expert’s guide to CBB bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best March Madness betting sites in the US.

How to Use Your bet365 Bonus Code

The NCAA Tournament spotlight shines on the UConn Huskies and the Duke Blue Devils. This matchup is more than just basketball—it’s a battle of grit, speed, and March Madness glory. Elevate the thrill by entering the bet365 promo code GOALBET at signup to unlock your bonus offer and stay in the game from tip‑off to the final buzzer.

Quick Sign‑Up – Create your bet365 account in minutes on desktop or mobile and jump straight into March Madness. Activate Your Bonus – Enter promo code GOALBET during registration to secure your exclusive welcome offer. Deposit & Play – Add at least $10 to unlock bigger betting opportunities. Place Your First Bet – Wager $10 or more at odds of –500 or longer on spreads, totals, props, or NCAA matchups. Score Your Bonus – Once your bet settles, win or lose, $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account. Bet Beyond the Bracket – Use your Bonus Bets across basketball, football, or global competitions, turning every prediction into a fresh chance to win.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill.

Note: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Step into March Madness with confidence. Thanks to bet365’s Safety Net offer, your first wager comes risk‑free. Place that opening bet boldly—because if it doesn’t land, you’re still in the action. Your stake rebounds as Bonus Bets worth up to $1,000, giving you another shot to score big and keep the tournament energy alive.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

March Madness delivers another high‑stakes showdown as the UConn Huskies take on the Duke Blue Devils. Unlock $365 in Bonus Bets with the bet365 promo code GOALBET and turn every possession into opportunity. From bracket‑busting drama to highlight‑reel plays, your bonus keeps you immersed in the action—transforming bold predictions into winning potential.

UConn Huskies vs Duke Blue Devils, Mar 29, 5:05 PM EDT

This Elite Eight clash shapes up to be one of the most competitive games of the tournament. Duke enters as the betting favorite, listed around -5.0 on the spread.

Duke (35-2) has been dominant all season and carries serious momentum into this matchup. The Blue Devils are on a strong winning run and just survived a tough Sweet 16 battle, showing resilience in late-game situations. Freshman star Cameron Boozer leads the charge, averaging over 22 points per game, while Isaiah Evans adds perimeter scoring and versatility. Duke’s balance—top-tier offense and defense—has made them one of the most efficient teams left in the field.

UConn (32-5), however, is no stranger to this stage. The Huskies are defending champions with a proven tournament pedigree and just edged Michigan State in a gritty 67-63 win. Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban have been key contributors, combining interior scoring with clutch play down the stretch. Their physical defense and ability to control pace could disrupt Duke’s rhythm.

From a betting perspective, Duke’s (-205 ML) consistency and firepower justify the favorite tag, but UConn’s (+170 ML) experience keeps this closer than expected. Lean Duke -5.0, with the Under 133.5 appealing given both teams’ defensive strength.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.