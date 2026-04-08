bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for the Trail Blazers vs Spurs, NBA Games

Use the bet365 bonus code to unlock $365 in Bonus Bets as the NBA brings a clash of two teams with a lot to fight for. The San Antonio Spurs, #2 in the West and chasing OKC for the top seed, host the Portland Trailblazers, who are locked in a tight battle with the Clippers for the #8 seed. bet365’s juicy offer lets you elevate every moment of the game right from the 9:30 PM EDT tip-off.

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The Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs showdown is the ideal moment to use the bet365 promo code GOALBET and claim $365 in bonus bets. More than just a regular-season contest, this Western Conference battle promises intensity, emerging talent, and highlight‑reel plays. From tip‑off to the final buzzer, every three‑pointer, defensive stand, and momentum shift adds to the drama—giving you the chance to turn on‑court excitement into your own strategic advantage.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

The Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs face off in tonight’s NBA showdown, and the bet365 bonus code GOALBET unlocks $365 in bonus bets to amplify the excitement. From clutch shots to momentum‑swinging defensive stands, your bonus turns every highlight into an opportunity—so the drama on the court isn’t just thrilling, it’s your chance to score big.

Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs, Apr 8, 9:30 PM EDT

The Portland Trail Blazers travel to face the red-hot San Antonio Spurs in a matchup with clear playoff implications, as San Antonio looks to strengthen its position near the top of the Western Conference.

San Antonio (-165 ML) enters as one of the league’s most consistent teams, boasting a 60–19 record and dominant home form. Even with potential injury concerns around Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have shown depth, with contributors like Devin Vassell and De’Aaron Fox stepping up offensively. They’ve also been strong as favorites, winning over 78% of such games this season.

Meanwhile, Portland is battling for Play-In positioning and has been competitive lately, going 7–3 in their last 10 games, but injuries to key players like Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant remain a concern.

San Antonio’s five-game winning streak and overall efficiency make them the deserved favorites, with models projecting a double-digit win margin. However, Portland (+140 ML) has been solid against the spread as an underdog and could keep things competitive if their role players step up.

Lean Spurs -3.5. San Antonio’s elite home record and deeper roster should be enough to cover, while the Under 233.5 also has value given that key offensive players on both sides are likely to be sidelined.

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bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

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