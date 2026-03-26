bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets pre Texas vs Purdue, March Madness Sweet 16 Games

The NCAA spotlight shines bright tonight, and the bet365 bonus code lets you lock in $365 in Bonus Bets for all the madness. Front and center is the Texas Longhorns taking on the Purdue Boilermakers. With both teams fighting for tournament survival and momentum, expect intensity, star power, and bracket‑shaping plays right after the 7:30 PM EDT tip‑off.

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The focus flips to the NCAA tournament tonight. In the sweet sixteen, the Texas Longhorns take on Purdue Boilermakers on bet365. Use the promo code GOALBET to unlock the bonus offer. Below are the steps you need to take to unlock your bet365 Bonus offer.

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Quick Sign‑Up – Create your bet365 account in minutes on desktop or mobile and dive straight into March Madness. Unlock Your Bonus – Enter promo code GOALBET during registration to secure your exclusive welcome offer. Deposit & Play – Add at least $10 to open the door to bigger betting opportunities. Place Your First Wager – Bet $10 or more at odds of –500 or longer on spreads, totals, props, or NCAA matchups. Score Your Bonus – Once your bet settles, win or lose, $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account. Bet Beyond the Bracket – Use your Bonus Bets across basketball, football, or global competitions, turning every prediction into a fresh chance to win.

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Elevate the March Madness excitement with $365 in Bonus Bets, unlocked through the bet365 promo code GOALBET. The Texas Longhorns and Purdue Boilermakers collide in a tournament showdown packed with drama, momentum swings, and bracket‑busting highlights. With your bonus bets in play, you’re more than a spectator—you’re part of the action, riding every possession and transforming predictions into potential wins.

Texas Longhorns vs Purdue Boilermakers, Mar 26, 7:10 PM EDT

Purdue (29–8) comes in red-hot, winning six straight and boasting one of the most efficient offenses in the country. Guards Braden Smith (elite playmaker, ~9 APG) and Fletcher Loyer (24 points last game) are driving the attack, while Trey Kaufman-Renn adds interior production. The Boilermakers are also shooting at a high level (over 50% FG, nearly 58% from three in the tournament), showing a balanced offense that’s hard to disrupt.

Texas (21–14) has been one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, coming through the First Four and upsetting BYU and Gonzaga to get here. The Longhorns are led by Dailyn Swain (17.4 PPG) and a tight scoring core, while Camden Heide—a former Purdue player—adds an interesting revenge angle after hitting a clutch shot last round. Their shorter rotation and reliance on guard play mean they’ll need efficiency and tempo control to hang.

From a betting angle, Purdue’s experience, depth, and shooting give them the edge—especially if they control pace. Texas (+280 ML) can absolutely keep this close if their guards disrupt rhythm and hit from deep, but over 40 minutes, the safer lean is Purdue -7. The total leans slightly under 147.5, given Purdue’s (-360 ML) recent defensive improvement and ability to slow games down.

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