bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for the Texas vs Gonzaga, March Madness Games

March Madness delivers another thrilling matchup, and the bet365 bonus code sets you up with $365 in bonus bets for all of the action. Tonight, at 7:10 PM EDT, the Texas Longhorns face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in one of the most anticipated games of the tournament.

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Armed with $365 in Bonus Bets thanks to the bet365 promo code GOALBET, you’re in a great position to take on the March Madness showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Gonzaga Bulldogs. Our college basketball expert breaks down the matchup to help you identify the best betting angles and approach the game with confidence.

Texas Longhorns vs Gonzaga Bulldogs, Mar 21, 7:10 PM EDT

Gonzaga opens this game as about a 6.5‑point favorite with a moneyline near ‑250, while Texas sits around +202 on the moneyline, and the projected total sits near 147.5 points, reflecting expectations of a methodical but competitive contest.

On the Texas side, Matas Vokietaitis has emerged as a focal point, delivering dominant interior play with size, rebounding, and scoring ability that helped Texas upset BYU, while Dailyn Swain has led the Longhorns in multiple statistical categories and can impact the game across the floor. Their ability to establish position inside and control the glass will be crucial if they want to hang with Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs counter with Graham Ike, a consistent scoring threat and inside presence, and Davis Fogle, who can stretch the defense and finish around the rim; Gonzaga’s balanced attack and experience advancing in March give them a clear edge if they execute their offense efficiently.

From a betting perspective, the spread reflects Gonzaga’s depth and offensive rhythm, but Texas’s physicality suggests this might stay closer than the line implies. If Texas controls tempo and limits transition opportunities, that could keep the total under or help the Longhorns cover. Conversely, if Gonzaga’s offense clicks early and they dominate the boards, they’re well‑positioned to cover the spread and win outright.

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