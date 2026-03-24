bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Pelicans vs Knicks, NBA Matchups

The New Orleans Pelicans, on the brink of being eliminated from play-in contention, take on the New York Knicks tonight, and the bet365 bonus code fetches you $365 in bonus bets to jump on the action. Tip-off is 7:30 PM EDT, and every shot, rebound, and clutch play is an opportunity to win more while enjoying the drama on the hardwood.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 3/25/2026

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How to Use Your bet365 Bonus Code

Elevate the energy of the NBA clash between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks with the bet365 bonus code GOALBET. Signing up unlocks up to $365 in Bonus Bets, giving you the edge to maximize every possession in this marquee showdown. From high‑flying dunks to lockdown defense and clutch shots, you’ll have more chances to stay in the action and turn your predictions into winning plays.

Quick Sign‑Up – Create your bet365 account in minutes on desktop or mobile and dive straight into nonstop action. Activate Your Bonus – Enter promo code GOALBET during registration to instantly unlock your exclusive welcome offer. Fuel Your Account – Deposit at least $10 to open the door to bigger betting opportunities. Make Your First Play – Wager $10 or more at odds of –500 or longer on any eligible market—it’s your entry into the high‑stakes arena. Collect Your Bonus – Once your bet settles, win or lose, you’ll receive $365 in Bonus Bets to keep the excitement rolling. Bet Without Limits – Use your Bonus Bets across basketball, football, or global competitions, turning every prediction into a fresh chance to win.

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Note: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

Light up the night with $365 in Bonus Bets, unlocked through the bet365 promo code GOALBET. The New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks square off in an NBA clash brimming with intensity, momentum swings, and highlight‑reel moments. With your bonus bets ready, you’re not just a fan—you’re part of the action, riding every play and turning predictions into potential wins.

New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks, Mar 24, 7:30 PM EDT

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks in a matchup that, on paper, heavily favors the home side. The Knicks (47–25) are rolling with strong form and own one of the best home records in the league at 26–9, while the Pelicans (25–47) have struggled on the road (9–25).

Jalen Brunson continues to anchor the Knicks’ offense, averaging over 26 points per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns provides interior dominance. For New Orleans, Trey Murphy III leads scoring, but much of the attention is on Zion Williamson, whose recent resurgence adds a dangerous dimension.

This is a classic form-versus-talent spot. New York (-9.0 favorites and -400 on the money) has won six straight and is pushing for top seeding in the East, showing elite defensive numbers (around 110 points allowed per game) and consistent late-game execution. Meanwhile, the Pelicans (+310 ML) have shown flashes—winning several recent games—but remain inconsistent overall despite improved play post-All-Star break.

Injuries are relatively minor, though New York is without key rotation guard Miles McBride, while New Orleans is close to full strength. The sharp lean is Knicks -9.0, given their home dominance and momentum, while the over 232 points is in play if Zion pushes pace and forces a higher-scoring game.

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bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.