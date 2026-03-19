bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for NCAA Tournament, VCU Rams vs UNC Tar Heels

bet365 bonus code delivers $365 in bonus bets for the March Madness drama in the First Round. The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as the VCU Rams take on the North Carolina Tar Heels, with tip‑off scheduled for 6:50 PM EDT.

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Secure $365 in Bonus Bets with the bet365 bonus code GOALBET and get ready for the March Madness showdown between the VCU Rams and the North Carolina Tar Heels. With expert insights on your side, you can spot key betting angles and approach the game with confidence.

VCU Rams vs North Carolina Tar Heels, Mar 19, 6:50 PM EDT

The VCU Rams face the North Carolina Tar Heels in a tightly lined NCAA Tournament matchup, with UNC listed as -2.5 favorites and the total at 152 points. This game is one of the most intriguing first-round spots, especially with North Carolina dealing with the absence of star forward Caleb Wilson, who averaged nearly 20 points and 9 rebounds before injury.

UNC (-155 ML) will lean on players like Henri Veesaar, Luka Bogavac, and Derek Dixon to replace that production, but their recent inconsistency—losing in the ACC Tournament and struggling offensively at times—raises concerns. Meanwhile, VCU enters in strong form after winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament, showcasing a physical, disciplined style built on defense and free-throw pressure.

Overall, VCU offers value as a live underdog at +125 on the moneyline. The Rams excel at getting to the line and can exploit UNC’s weaknesses defending the perimeter and controlling tempo. Trends also support VCU, with strong recent moneyline and first-half performances, while UNC has been solid but less dominant against the spread.

Best angle: lean toward VCU +2.5 (-110)or the moneyline for upset potential, with the Over 153.5 also in play given both teams’ scoring upside.

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