bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Miami RedHawks vs Mustangs, March Madness Games

Up for grabs is $365 in Bonus Bets as the NCAA Tournament intensity continues into the second day of the First Four. At 9:15 PM EDT tonight, the Miami (OH) RedHawks square off against the SMU Mustangs in Dayton, promising a primetime clash filled with drama and momentum swings.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 3/18/2026

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

How to Use Your bet365 Bonus Code

Elevate the excitement of the Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. SMU Mustangs NCAA Tournament clash with the bet365 promo code GOALBET. New users can unlock $365 in Bonus Bets, giving you more chances to turn bold predictions into winnings while enjoying one of March Madness’s most thrilling matchups.

How to Claim the $365 Bonus Bets

Sign Up in Seconds – Create your account on desktop or mobile with a quick, hassle-free registration. Unlock the Offer – Enter promo code GOALBET during signup to activate your exclusive welcome bonus. Fuel Your Account – Deposit just $10 to qualify—simple and affordable. Place Your First Bet – Wager $10 or more at odds of –500 or longer on any eligible market. Score Your Bonus – Once your bet settles (win or lose), $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account. Play Big, Play Everywhere – Use your bonus bets across basketball, football, and top international competitions to maximize the thrill.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill.

Note: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

The bet365 Safety Net offer lets you step into the action with extra confidence. Your first wager comes with built-in protection—if it doesn’t hit, you won’t walk away empty-handed. Instead, your stake is instantly returned as Bonus Bets worth up to $1,000.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

bet365 bonus code for Today’s NCAA Tournament

Secure $365 in Bonus Bets and get everything you need to enjoy tonight’s March Madness showdown between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the SMU Mustangs. Our basketball expert delivers key insights designed to help you wager wisely, boost your confidence, and make every bet count.

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs SMU Mustangs, Mar 18, 9:15 PM EDT

The Miami (OH) RedHawks vs SMU Mustangs First Four matchup features contrasting styles, with a tournament berth on the line. SMU is favored by about -7 on the spread, with a -340 moneyline, while Miami (OH) sits around +240. The total is set near 164 points, signaling a likely high-scoring, up-tempo game.

Miami (OH) has leaned heavily on its backcourt, led by guard Darweshi Hunter, one of their top scorers and a key playmaker who drives their offensive rhythm. Forward Anderson Mirambeaux provides inside presence, rebounding, and second-chance opportunities. Their balanced attack helped power a remarkable 31–1 record, though questions remain about how it translates against stronger competition.

SMU counters with a deeper, more athletic roster. Guard Zhuric Phelps is the engine of their offense, capable of creating shots and pushing the pace in transition. He’s complemented by scorer Chuck Harris, who adds perimeter shooting and experience, and forward Tyreek Smith, who anchors the defense and contributes on the boards. This trio gives SMU an edge in both versatility and physicality.

Expect Miami (OH) to rely on efficiency and ball control, while SMU looks to speed things up and exploit their depth. If the RedHawks can keep it structured, they’ll stay competitive—but SMU’s talent and experience make them the likely team to advance late.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.