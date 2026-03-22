bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets pre March Madness Second Round, Tennessee vs Virginia

The NCAA tournament unfolds, and the bet365 bonus code unlocks $365 in bonus bets for the action. The Tennessee Volunteers and Virginia Cavaliers are set to clash on Mar 21, 6:10 PM EDT in one of the most anticipated college basketball matchups of the season, both vying for a Sweet 16 spot

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Bring even more intensity to the NCAA Tournament showdown between the Tennessee Volunteers and Virginia Cavaliers with the bet365 bonus code. When you sign up, you can unlock up to $365 in Bonus Bets, giving you extra firepower to make the most of every moment in this thrilling matchup. From clutch three-pointers to defensive stands, you’ll have more opportunities to stay in the action and turn your predictions into potential wins.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NCAA Tournament

Step into the spotlight armed with $365 in Bonus Bets, unlocked through the bet365 promo code GOALBET. The Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Cavaliers are about to collide in a March Madness showdown packed with drama, momentum swings, and highlight‑reel plays. With your bonus bets in hand, you’re not just watching—you’re part of the action.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Virginia Cavaliers , Mar 22, 6:10 PM EDT

In this Midwest Region Round of 32 game, the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers are slight favorites over the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, with Virginia installed around −105 on the moneyline, and the projected total sitting near 137.5 points—suggesting a potential defensive battle from start to finish.

Virginia enters the contest off a hard‑fought first‑round win in which Jacari White poured in a team‑leading performance, scoring a season‑high points and hitting multiple three‑pointers to help secure the victory; teammates Sam Lewis and Malik Thomas also provided scoring and versatility, making them key pieces for the Cavaliers’ balanced attack.

On the Tennessee (-115 ML) side, Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been a go‑to scorer and playmaker, leading the Volunteers' offense with steady points and assists, while supporting contributors like Thijs De Ridder and Nate Ament help provide rebounding and secondary scoring punch.

Virginia’s ability to control pace and execute in half‑court sets gives them an edge if the game stays close, while Tennessee’s defensive pressure and transition scoring could keep the outcome within a possession and push the total under the line.

With both teams capable of making timely stops and grinding possessions, this sets up as a strategic matchup where tempo and execution could swing both the spread and total in either direction.

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bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

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