bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets pre the March Madness Elite Eight, Purdue vs Arizona

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Purdue Boilermakers vs Arizona Wildcats, Mar 28, 8:49 PM EDT

With a Final Four spot on the line. Arizona enters as the clear favorite, typically listed at -6.0 on the spread, with a game total set at 153.0. On the moneyline, the Wildcats sit roughly at -270, while Purdue comes back as underdogs around +220.

Arizona (35-2) has been one of the most dominant teams in the tournament, riding a double-digit win streak and coming off a statement 109-88 win over Arkansas. Their fast-paced offense, led by Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley, thrives on attacking the rim and scoring efficiently inside, with over 70% of their shots coming from two-point range. Their depth is also a major weapon, with multiple players capable of scoring in double figures on any given night.

Purdue (30-8), however, brings experience and composure. The Boilermakers survived a thriller against Texas, winning 79-77 on a late tip-in, and are led by veteran guard Braden Smith and sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer. Purdue’s offense leans heavily on perimeter shooting and half-court execution, which could be key in slowing Arizona’s tempo.

Arizona’s athleticism and pace give them the edge, especially against a Purdue defense that has struggled inside. The lean is Arizona -6.0, with the Over 153.0 also appealing given both teams’ offensive firepower. Still, Purdue’s experience makes them a live underdog if they control tempo and hit from deep.

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