bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Longhorns vs Wolfpack, March Madness, First Four

The stage is set for the First Four in the NCAA Men’s Tournament, and the bet365 bonus code gets you $365 in bonus bets for the college hoops. The Texas Longhorns and the NC State Wolfpack face off in a highly anticipated matchup tonight at 9:15 PM EDT.

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Amp up the thrill of the Longhorns vs Wolfpack NCAA Tournament showdown with the bet365 promo code GOALBET. New users can claim $365 in Bonus Bets, giving you extra chances to turn your predictions into winnings while enjoying one of the NBA’s most exciting matchups.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NCAA Tournament

Secure $365 in Bonus Bets and get everything you need to enjoy tonight’s March Madness showdown between the Texas Longhorns and NC State Wolfpack. Our basketball expert delivers key insights designed to help you wager wisely, boost your confidence, and make every bet count.

Texas Longhorns vs NC State Wolfpack, Mar 17, 9:15 PM EDT

The Texas Longhorns vs NC State Wolfpack matchup kicks off the First Four action in NCAA March Madness, with both teams battling to earn a spot in the main bracket.

Texas (-110 ML) enters at 18–14, but their form is a concern after dropping five of their last six games. The Longhorns still bring offensive firepower, relying on aggressive drives and their ability to get to the free-throw line. However, inconsistency on both ends of the floor has made them vulnerable late in games. Texas leans heavily on Dailyn Swain, who drives the team with his all-around production of 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

NC State (-110 ML), sitting at 20–13, has also had an uneven finish to the season but offers a slightly more balanced attack. The Wolfpack spreads the offensive load between Paul McNeil Jr.’s perimeter scoring and Ven-Allen Lubin’s inside presence at 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds each.

Both teams have shown they can put up points in a hurry, so expect tempo to be a major factor. If NC State finds rhythm from beyond the arc, they could take control, but Texas has already proven capable of winning this matchup earlier in the season. In a win-or-go-home scenario, expect a competitive, back-and-forth battle that likely comes down to execution in the final minutes.

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bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

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