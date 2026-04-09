bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for LA Lakers vs Warriors, NBA Games

All eyes will be on the Chase Center tonight, and the bet365 Bonus Code delivers $365 in Bonus Bets so you can do more than just watch. The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference clash with tip-off is set for 10:00 PM EDT.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 4/9/2026

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use Your bet365 Bonus Code

Easy Sign‑Up – Create your bet365 account in minutes on desktop or mobile and jump into college basketball. Unlock Your Offer – Enter promo code GOALBET during registration to claim your exclusive welcome bonus. Deposit & Play – Start with a minimum of $10 to fund your account. Make Your First Bet – Wager $10 or more on eligible spreads, totals, props, or matchups with odds of –500 or longer. Claim $365 in Bonus Bets – Once your first wager settles, receive $365 in Bonus Bets regardless of the result. Expand Your Options – Use your bonus across basketball, football, or global sports markets to maximize your play.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill.

Note: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Step into NBA action with confidence thanks to the bet365 Safety Net offer—if your first wager misses, your stake is returned as Bonus Bets worth up to $1,000. That means you’ll have a second chance to stay in the game and keep chasing wins through every quarter, from the opening tip to the final buzzer

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

. From clutch shots to defensive stands that swing momentum, your bonus transforms every highlight into an opportunity—making the on‑court drama not just entertaining, but a chance for you to score big.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors, Apr 8, 9:30 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Lakers head to the Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference matchup with playoff and play-in implications.

Golden State enters as the favorite at home, listed around -4.5 on the spread and -200 on the moneyline, while the Lakers come back at +4.5 and +160 on the money, with the total sitting near 225.5 points.

The Lakers (50–29) are battling to secure playoff positioning but come into this game struggling, having lost multiple recent games and dealing with key injuries—most notably Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves are both sidelined, which significantly impacts their offensive production. Meanwhile, Golden State (37–42) is locked into the play-in picture and looking to build momentum after snapping a losing streak with a win over Sacramento.

Stephen Curry, who recently returned from injury, will be the focus, as he continues to anchor the Warriors alongside emerging contributors like Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton. For the Lakers, the burden falls on remaining stars such as LeBron James and DeAndre Ayton to carry the offense in the absence of key guards.

Bet on the Warriors -4.5, given the Lakers’ injury concerns, with the under 225.5 also appealing if Los Angeles continues to struggle offensively on the road.

bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.